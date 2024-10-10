Hiperbaric Marks 25 Years Of Innovation With €4 Million Facility Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global Leader in High-Pressure Celebrates Quarter Century with Significant and Technological Advancement

BURGOS, Spain, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperbaric, the world's leading of high-pressure processing equipment, commemorated its 25th anniversary today in the company of over 500 guests, including institutional representatives, clients, suppliers, and employees.

At the event Andrés Hernando, Founder and CEO of Hiperbaric, announced a €4 million investment to construct a new facility to house its largest Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) system designed to date, reinforcing its commitment to technological advancement and industry leadership.

Hiperbaric Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility in Burgos, Spain

Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) is an advanced manufacturing process that simultaneously applies high pressure and elevated temperatures through an inert gas to densify metal and ceramic components. The process eliminates internal porosity and defects, resulting in fully dense materials with superior mechanical properties including enhanced fatigue strength and ductility.

Strategic Expansion: €4 million investment in new HIP manufacturing facility to expand beyond food sector leadership, applying high-pressure expertise to manufacturing high-value industrial components.

Engineering Excellence : The machine's yoke will withstand forces of up to 35,000 tons, showcasing Hiperbaric's expertise in high-pressure technology.

Industry Impact : This advanced equipment will enhance manufacturing capabilities for high-value components in aerospace, energy, and medical implant sectors.

Commitment to Innovation : The Spanish pioneer's commitment to innovation is evident in its substantial investment, allocating 5% of annual turnover (€2-3 million) to R&D projects. R&D Driven Workforce: 20% of the workforce is engaged in innovative projects, resulting in over 30 R&D initiatives and ten patents.

Andrés Hernando, stated, "In these 25 years, we've achieved global leadership in high-pressure technology for the food sector. With this new facility and HIP system, we're advancing and diversifying to apply high-pressure techniques in creating high-value components for the industry."

Global Dominance in High-Pressure Technology

With a 65% global market share, Hiperbaric has installed more than half of the world's industrial high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment . In Spain alone, the company commands an impressive 80% market share.

Founded in 1999 by current CEO Andrés Hernando, Hiperbaric began as a small R&D project in a Burgos workshop. Today, the company's industrial equipment operates in over 50 countries across five continents, with commercial and after-sales offices in Miami (USA), Mexico, and Shanghai (China).

Diversification and Future Growth

Hiperbaric's strategic diversification includes:

Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) technology, commercialized in 2019Green hydrogen compression for sustainable mobility, launched in 2021

The company projects record-breaking revenue of €75 million in 2024, a 20% increase from the previous year, and aims to grow its global workforce by 17% annually, reaching 200 employees by 2026.

About Hiperbaric

Since 1999, Spanish-based Hiperbaric has been at the forefront of designing, manufacturing, and marketing high-pressure technology and industrial equipment. A quarter-century leader in High Pressure Processing (HPP) for the food industry, the company expanded into Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) in 2019 and high-pressure Hydrogen (H2) Compression in 2021, contributing to sustainable mobility and industry decarbonization.

Media Contact:

Anthony Zapata

Business Development

[email protected]

+1 305 746 0209

SOURCE Hiperbaric

