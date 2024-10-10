TX RX Systems Launches 700 Mhz TX/RX Tower Top Amplifier (TTA) – Leading The Way In Public Safety Communication Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANGOLA, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX RX Systems, a trusted name in the Land Mobile (LMR) for almost 50 years, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking 700 MHz Dual Duplexed TX/RX Tower Top Amplifier (TTA), model 438-83B-23005. This latest innovation is a continuation of TX RX's commitment to revolutionizing mission-critical communication technologies that serve vital sectors such as Public Safety, Telecommunications, and more.



With decades of expertise in designing and state-of-the-art RF conditioning products, TX RX Systems consistently meets the ever-changing needs of industries that require reliable and high-performance communication systems. Their products are trusted across a broad spectrum of sectors, including Public Safety, Education, Government, Warehouse & Distribution, and Transportation.

The 700 MHz TX/RX TTA – Redefining Public Safety Communication

The newly launched 700 MHz Dual Duplexed TX/RX TTA covers the Public Safety 700 MHz narrow band and offers features that are both powerful and practical for demanding communication systems. With a downlink frequency range of 764-776 MHz and an uplink range of 794-806 MHz, the TTA is designed to support 400W of downlink power and provides a significant 14 dB uplink gain.

The product's critical features include:



Failsafe Bypass Mode : Ensures uninterrupted communication, even in the case of system failures, keeping critical communication lines open.

Advanced Monitoring : Includes a control unit with LAN connection, enabling full remote monitoring via webpage and SNMP alarm management. This provides real-time oversight of up to two TTAs, ensuring seamless operation and easy access to historical data and alarm logs. Durability and Protection : Built to withstand harsh conditions, the TTA offers IP-68 weather protection, advanced lightning protection, and a Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) of over 100,000 hours, making it a robust solution for mission-critical environments.



Continuing a Legacy of Excellence

TX RX Systems is proud to manufacture all its products on-site at its state-of-the-art facility in Angola, NY. The company employs a diverse team of skilled professionals, from engineers and coders to welders and software developers, all contributing to the consistent innovation and quality TX RX is known for. This comprehensive approach to product development ensures that every item meets the highest standards of reliability and performance.

“Our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of communication technology is unmatched,” said a spokesperson for TX RX Systems.“We've always believed in equipping our employees with the best resources for growth and success. This continuous investment in our team's development reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions.”

Driving Innovation in Public Safety

TX RX Systems has a long history of leading the industry with patented RF technologies, including their well-known Tower Top Amplifier technology. The new 700 MHz TTA is designed with public safety in mind, ensuring that critical communication systems can operate effectively in high-stakes environments.

With its high performance, failsafe features, and superior monitoring capabilities, the 700 MHz TTA is set to become a cornerstone in communication infrastructure for public safety agencies, hospitals, and transportation services, further solidifying TX RX's reputation as a leader in the industry.

About TX RX

Since 1976, TX RX Systems has been an industry leader in serving the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market, providing innovative RF conditioning products, services, and training resources that have transformed mission-critical communication systems. TX RX frequently works with sectors such as Telecommunications, Public Safety, Education, Government, and Transportation, offering solutions designed to meet the highest standards of reliability and performance.

For more information about the 700 MHz TTA or to schedule a demo, please contact TX RX at 716.549.4700