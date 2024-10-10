

Crosstrek Premium adds standard 2.5-liter, 182-hp SUBARU BOXER® engine

Rugged

Crosstrek Wilderness with upgraded suspension, 9.3-inch ground clearance and 3,500-lb. towing capacity returns

Available

SUBARU STARLINK® 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system

Upgraded

Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist standard Starting price at $25,695

MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, announced pricing today on the popular 2025 Subaru Crosstrek compact SUV. Subaru's fastest selling SUV returns after a redesign last year with updated exterior and interior styling, improved ride and handling, enhanced safety, including the trail-capable and most rugged addition to the lineup, the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness. The third-generation Subaru Crosstrek has been a hit thanks to generous standard and available features on all trim levels, pairing go-anywhere capability with exceptional value.

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2025 CROSSTREK

For 2025, the Subaru Crosstrek is available in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Wilderness trim levels starting at $25,695 MSRP. New for 2025, the Subaru Crosstrek Premium adds an uprated 2.5-liter Subaru BOXER engine and dual-function X-MODE, which was previously standard on Sport, Limited, and Wilderness trim levels.

All trim levels of the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek are equipped with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control, and at least 8.7 inches of ground clearance, more than many full-size SUVs. Standard on all trim levels is a Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission) with smoother and quieter performance.

Every 2025 Subaru Crosstrek is equipped with the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight®

Driver Assist Technology. Automatic Emergency Steering is included on models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear-Cross Traffic Alert. The safety feature works with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control within the lane of travel to help avoid forward crashes at speeds slower than 50 mph.

The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek is equipped with a 2.0-liter direct-injection SUBARU BOXER®

engine producing 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. Premium, Sport, Limited, and Wilderness trim levels add an uprated 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine with 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque for more responsiveness and capability and a manual mode with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters that allow the driver to

select from eight preset transmission ratios.

Subaru Crosstrek

Starting at $25,695 MSRP, the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek boasts an impressive menu of standard features, including EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, steering responsive LED headlights, SI-DRIVE performance management, 17-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire display and automatic individual wheel ID registration.

Dual 7.0-inch SUBARU STARLINK® touchscreens for infotainment are standard for the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek. The top screen controls smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android AutoTM, and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo, Rear Vision Camera; SiriusXM® Radio and Travel Link; and HD Radio®. The bottom touchscreen provides controls for climate and vehicle settings.

Additional features for the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek include power windows with auto up/down for the front windows, Auto Stop-Start, power door locks and side mirrors, tilt and telescoping steering column, keyless entry, security system with engine immobilizer, USB-A input/charging and 3.5mm auxiliary input in the front center console, 60/40-split folding rear seat, carpeted floor mats, crossbar mounting points, and Welcome Lighting.

Subaru Crosstrek Premium

This year, the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Premium

adds a more potent 2.5-liter, 182-hp BOXER engine, dual-function X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The newly standard X-MODE® system includes selectable SNOW/DIRT and DEEP SNOW/MUD settings to optimize all-wheel drive performance in difficult weather or adverse road conditions. The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Premium is priced from $26,945 MSRP.

The Subaru Crosstrek Premium upgrades to the SUBARU STARLINK® 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with six speakers, SiriusXM with 360L® (4-month free trial included), wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android AutoTM compatibility, USB-A and USB-C input/charging port in the front center console, USB-A and USB-C charging ports in the rear center console, auto up/down on the front windows, raised ladder-type roof rails, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, and LED fog lights.

An option package with Blind-Spot Detection with Rear-Cross Traffic Alert, All-Weather Package (heated front seats, windshield, and exterior mirrors), Automatic Emergency Steering, 10-way power driver's seat with 2-way lumbar support, and Power Moonroof is available for $2,245 MSRP.

Subaru Crosstrek Sport

Priced from $29,495 MSRP, the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Sport adds unique interior and exterior styling elements while retaining all the capability of its stablemates. The Subaru Crosstrek Sport builds on the Premium trim level and adds yellow accents on the front, sides and rear panels, paired with 18-inch alloy wheels in a dark gray finish. Inside, stylish interior accents such as yellow contrast stitching on gray cloth seats, simulated carbon fiber trim, and yellow metallic finish trim rings on the tachometer and speedometer on the combination meter set the Subaru Crosstrek Sport apart in the lineup.

The Subaru Crosstrek Sport is also equipped with a wireless phone charger in the center console, All-Weather Package, upgraded headlights with LED front signals, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever are standard.

An option package adds Blind-Spot Detection with Rear-Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Steering, 10-way power driver's seat with 2-way lumbar support, and Power Moonroof is available for $1,920 MSRP.

Subaru Crosstrek Limited

The Subaru Crosstrek Limited builds on the Sport trim level with more standard features including Blind-Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Steering, Reverse Automatic Braking, interior accent lighting, and 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with 2-way lumbar support for $31,395 MSRP.

Inside, the Subaru Crosstrek Limited adds black or gray perforated leather-appointed seats with contrast orange stitching on the seats, shift lever cover, center console storage lid, door armrests and instrument panel. Chrome interior door handles and chrome-trimmed power window switches add more interior refinement to the Limited trim level. Outside, the Limited trim level includes 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels with machine finish and body-color exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.

Two options packages are available for the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Limited. The first adds a Harman Kardon®

10-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier and a Power Moonroof for $1,795 MSRP. The second package adds a Harman Kardon®

10-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier, Power Moonroof, and the SUBARU STARLINK®

11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system powered by TomTom®

for $2,445 MSRP.

Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness

At the top of the lineup, literally and figuratively, the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness adds impressive capability and unique style for $32,495 MSRP to start. The Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness combines the 182-hp 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER®

engine, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and standard X-MODE®

with an elevated 9.3 inches of ground clearance, revised gearing, exclusive body cladding, and increased towing capacity to venture farther into the trails.

The Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness features a revised final drive ratio (4.111 vs. 3.700) for better climbing ability, and revised CVT tuning optimizes traction at low speeds or on slippery surfaces. An additional transmission oil cooler increases towing capacity to 3,500 pounds (vs. 1,500 pounds on non-Wilderness trim levels).

Like the rest of the Subaru Crosstrek lineup, the Wilderness is equipped with the latest version of EyeSight, specifically tuned for the SUV's taller ride height. The Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness also includes a versatile ladder-type roof rack system with a 165-pound dynamic load capacity and 700-pound static load capacity for rooftop tents or more gear.

Inside, the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is outdoors-ready with versatile, comfortable, and water-resistant Subaru StarTex®

material that features the Subaru Wilderness logo embossed in the front headrests. Bold copper-colored contrast stitching accents the interior, complementing the anodized copper-finish accents on the shifter, gauge meter rings and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Upon entering the vehicle, the driver is greeted with a Wilderness logo appearing in the meter display at start-up.

On the exterior, the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness adds exclusive styling with front and rear bumpers, bold hexagonal front grille, larger wheel arch cladding, metal front skid plate, unique hex-design LED fog lights and an anti-glare hood decal in matte-black finish.

Exclusive suspension components on the Wilderness add increased ground clearance but also help keep the standard Yokohama GEOLANDAR®

all-terrain tires on 17-inch alloy wheels in matte-black finish in contact with rough surfaces and absorb rutted roads for a smoother ride. The approach angle is increased from 18.0 degrees in other Crosstrek models to 20.0 degrees on the Wilderness; the angle of departure increases from 30.1 to 33.0 degrees, and ramp breakover angle moves up from 19.7 to 21.1 degrees.

An available option package for Wilderness includes Power Moonroof; 10-way power driver seat with 2-way lumbar support; and a Harman Kardon®

10-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier for an MSRP of $2,270.

The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek and Crosstrek Premium is produced in Gunma, Japan, while Sport, Limited and Wilderness trim levels are produced at Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. in Lafayette, Indiana. All models will begin arriving at Subaru retailers later this year.