Jeep® And Mopar's Career Automotive Program Rewards Scholarships To Indigenous Students

Native American student Camron Slaton (center) of Oklahoma State University Institute of in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, is a recipient of one of three Mopar Career Automotive Program (CAP) scholarships. Shown in a recent ceremonial event, Slaton will receive up to $20,000 reimbursements for necessary tools and two years of tuition to become an automotive service technician. Shown from left to right: D'Ondre Cyrus, Mopar CAP Relationship Manager, Central and South Regions; Cecil Williams, Area Technical Training Manager; Camron Slaton, Scholarship Recipient, Crown Auto World, Bristow, OK; John Prior, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology Mopar CAP Instructor; Mark Gibble, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology Mopar CAP Instructor

Native American student Carl Cuthair (third from left) of San Juan College in Farmington, New Mexico, is a recipient of one of three Mopar Career Automotive Program (CAP) scholarships. Shown in a recent ceremonial event, Cuthair will receive up to $20,000 reimbursements for necessary tools and two years of tuition to become an automotive service technician. Shown from left to right: Jacob Belin, Engineer and Indigenous Cultural Opportunity Network (ICON) member at Stellantis; Angelo Hatch (son of Cuthair); Carl Cuthair; Rene Cuthair (wife of Carl Cuthair); Kelly Faley, Stellantis, Mopar CAP representative; Tony Lambiase, Stellantis Technical Training representative

Continue Reading



Scholarship recipients include Carl

Cuthair

of San Juan College,

Farmington, New Mexico, and

Camron

Slaton

of Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology,

Okmulgee, Oklahoma



Native American students receive up to $20,000 reimbursements for necessary tools and two years of tuition at a participating college or trade school to become automotive service technicians

Scholarships are offered in partnership with Jeep® brand,

Mopar

Career Automotive Program (CAP), the Indigenous Cultural Opportunity Network (ICON) business resource group and the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES), an organization promoting careers in STEM for Indigenous people

Mopar

CAP has helped train the next generation of service technicians since 1984 For more information on the

Mopar

CAP, visit

MoparCAP

Two Native American students are recipients of the Mopar Career Automotive Program (CAP) scholarships and will receive up to $20,000 reimbursements for necessary tools and two years of tuition to become automotive service technicians.

Carl

Cuthair of San Juan College in Farmington, New Mexico, and Camron Slaton of Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, were recently recognized by Mopar and Jeep® representatives during separate ceremonial events. Both were presented with their scholarship certificates and additional prizes.



The scholarships are a result of a partnership with the Jeep brand,

Mopar CAP, the Indigenous Cultural Opportunity Network (ICON) business resource group and the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES), an organization promoting careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) for Indigenous people.

Originally

announced in May 2024 , scholarship recipients were required to be enrolled in the Mopar CAP program with a grade-point average of 2.5 or higher, complete a letter explaining their need, submit letters of recommendation and undergo an extensive interview process. A third scholarship recipient will be revealed at a later date.

"For more than 40 years, the

Mopar CAP program has been providing valuable training that gives our students a competitive edge and helps address the urgent need for qualified technicians in the market today," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president of network development, Stellantis North America. "We're proud of the valuable assistance these scholarships bring to help Carl and Camron turn their automotive passions into rewarding careers."

The Jeep brand supports many

Stellantis employee business resource groups, including ICON. This partnership was key in securing the funding for these scholarships.

"Recognizing the diverse needs of our community, we are committed to supporting initiatives that provide scholarships for qualifying Native American students," said Bob

Broderdorf, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "These types of scholarships allow us to invest in the future of students from underrepresented backgrounds, helping them pursue rewarding careers in the automotive industry."

AISES promotes STEM careers among Indigenous people. Founded in 1977, AISES has been offering and coordinating scholarships since 1981.

Mopar CAP



Mopar CAP, established in 1984, prepares students to begin their automotive technician careers upon graduation from a certified, two-year training institution, such as a university, college, community college or technical center. Currently, more than 5,000 students are actively enrolled in the program. Mopar CAP is accessible to interested students throughout the U.S., including major metro markets, secondary markets and rural markets. More than 80% of Stellantis' 2,600-plus dealerships are located within a one-hour drive of a Mopar CAP school.



High school students interested in maintaining and repairing vehicles can have a promising career without incurring the cost of a four-year college degree. The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts that an average of 67,700 auto service technicians will be needed every year through 2032, replacing those who retire or transfer to different occupations.

For more information on the

Mopar CAP program, visit

MoparCAP or follow on social media at Instagram (@MoparCAP) and Facebook (@MoparCAPOfficial).

Jeep Brand

