FINBOA Named Integrator Cobalt Award Winner At Jack Henrytm Connect 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award Recognizes FINBOA for Compliance Process Solutions

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA Inc., a leading provider of intelligent process automation for regulatory compliance in institutions, was awarded the Integrator Award as part of the 2024 Jack Henry Cobalt Awards program on Oct. 8 at the Jack Henry Connect event held in Phoenix. FINBOA received the Integrator Award, which recognizes fintechs that are bridging the gap between service and delivery to improve account holder experiences and the financial of consumers and businesses.

The FINBOA Payment Disputes solution has enabled over 225 U.S. banks and credit unions to digitize and automate payment disputes processing; assisting them in meeting banking regulatory requirements; specifically Reg E and Reg Z. As a Jack HenryTM VIP partner, FINBOA supports integrations to Jack Henry's banking core systems through JXchangeTM and SymXchangeTM and GL,

document storage integration to SynergyTM and digital banking integration to BannoTM, enabling account holder self-service dispute entry.

"We were inspired to submit for the Integrator's Award as our solution, FINBOA Payment Disputes, is proven to effectively meet critical bank and credit union needs," said Raj Singal, CEO and Founder of FINBOA. "The Integrator Award showcases the strength of the partnership between FINBOA and Jack Henry Associates. For Jack Henry clients, this recognition underscores the operational benefits of FINBOA Payment Disputes' intelligent automation which digitizes and streamlines payment dispute processing to improve experiences for account holders, bank staff and compliance outcomes."

Launched earlier this year, the annual Cobalt awards recognize financial institutions and fintechs that are dedicated to their communities, passionate about innovation, and relentless in helping account holders improve their financial health. Descriptions of the winning campaigns, in addition to details about the Cobalt Awards,

are available on Jack Henry's website .

Winning organizations of the Cobalt Award receive a $10,000 donation to a charity of their choice. FINBOA has chosen to donate the $10,000 to Feeding America ®, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States; having provided over 5.3 billion meals in the last year.

"We are delighted that earning the Cobalt Award recognition allows FINBOA to give back to Feeding America to address food insecurity and emerging regional food distribution needs across the U.S.," stated Singal.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to banks and credit unions to simplify dispute processing and improve regulatory compliance by eliminating manual systems. Solutions include FINBOA Payment Disputes along with companion products, FINBOA BI Disputes and AutoDecision. Leveraging extensive industry experience and a commitment to customer experience, FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk.

Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help over 225 financial institutions nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes and peace of mind.

Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and X Twitter .

SOURCE FINBOA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED