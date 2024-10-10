National Tennis C'ship: Maharashtra's Samarth, Aishwarya Sail Into Semis Of Fenesta Open

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Third seed Samarth Sahita and Aishwarya Jadhav of Maharashtra advanced to the semifinals in their respective categories in the ongoing junior week of the of the 29th Fenesta Open National Championship at the DLTA Complex here on Thursday.

Maharashtra's Samarth continued his unbeaten run in the boys' Under-16 singles category and dominated the quarterfinal match against Delhi's Ojas Mehlawat from the beginning. He blanked Ojas in the first set before winning the second to cinch victory by 6-0, 6-3 in straight sets.

In the girls' Under-16 singles category, the eighth seed Aishwarya halted the dream run of Tamil Nadu's Deepshikha Vinayagamurthy as she won the contest 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets to enter the last four of the tournament.

Odisha's Aahan produced a big upset by winning 6-1, 6-1 against sixth seed Parthsarthi Mundhe of Maharashtra.

India's largest domestic tennis tournament - supported by DCM Shriram Ltd under the aegis of the All-India Tennis Association and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association is witnessing the participation of exciting talents from various parts of the country fighting for the coveted crowns.

Meanwhile, top seed Prateek Sheoran (Haryana) played a three-set thriller against Punjab's Sumukh Marya and registered a hard-fought victory by 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to move into the semis. Karan Thapa also continued his unbeaten run to beat Aradhya Mhasde 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets.

Third seed Tamil Nadu's Fazal Meer beat Telangana's Praneeth Doragari 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 in the quarters of the boys singles Under-14 category, while the girls singles Under-14 category saw Odisha's Vipsha Dehury defeating fifth seed Harsha Runganti 7-6 (3), 6-1 in straight sets.