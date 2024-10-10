Ukraine Can Strengthen Europe's Energy Security In New Geopolitical Conditions Naftogaz CEO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The role of Ukraine in Europe's system will only grow in the future, and the country can strengthen the energy security of the European continent thanks to its developed infrastructure.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov during a public conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Daniel Yergin, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to Oleksiy Chernyshov's page.

“Yesterday, at an event organized by Forbes Ukraine, I had the honor of having a public conversation with Daniel Yergin, a famous American Pulitzer Prize-winning author, economic and energy expert. We spoke about the role of Ukraine in Europe's energy system, which will only grow in the future,” Chernyshov wrote.

In his words, with its significant energy reserves and developed oil and gas infrastructure, Ukraine can strengthen Europe's energy security, which is especially important in the new geopolitical, geoeconomic environment.

A reminder that earlier Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov discussed possible financing of sustainable energy projects with Jean-Erik de Zagon, Head of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Regional Hub for Eastern Europe, and his successor, Kristina Mikulova.

Partner news