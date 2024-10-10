Integrated Circuit (IC) Sockets Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.54 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Integrated Circuit (IC) Sockets Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Integrated Circuit (IC) Sockets Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The IC sockets market has grown steadily, from $1.68 billion in 2023 to $1.83 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.5%. Key drivers include the rising adoption of consumer electronics, growth in the semiconductor industry, expansion in telecommunications, the emergence of IoT devices, increased demand for memory devices, and government efforts toward digitalization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Integrated Circuit (IC) Sockets Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The integrated circuit (IC) sockets market is anticipated to grow strongly, reaching $2.54 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.6%. Growth is attributed to the expansion of 5G technology, rising demand in the automotive sector, IoT proliferation, advancements in quantum computing, increased investment in data centers, and the healthcare sector's growth. Trends include the adoption of advanced packaging, high-speed IC socket development, eco-friendly materials, customization, AI in design, and collaborations.

Growth Driver of The Integrated Circuit (IC) Sockets Market

The increasing demand for consumer electronics is projected to boost the growth of the integrated circuit (IC) sockets market in the coming years. Consumer electronics refer to electronic devices designed for everyday use by individuals, primarily for entertainment, communication, or productivity. The transition toward innovative products like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart home devices enhances user interface design and usability, making consumer electronics more attractive and accessible to a wider audience. Integrated circuit (IC) sockets are essential for consumer electronics as they provide a dependable and efficient method for securely connecting and disconnecting ICs, facilitating easy upgrades, repairs, and maintenance crucial for device performance and durability.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Integrated Circuit (IC) Sockets Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the integrated circuit (IC) sockets market are Panasonic Corporation, 3M Company, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Kyocera Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Omron Corporation, Sensata Technologies B.V., Molex Inc., Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG, WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Samtec Inc., Smith's Interconnect Inc., Winchester Electronics Corporation, ept GmbH, Enplas Corporation, Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd., Mill-Max Mfg. Corporation, Johnstech International Corporation, Johanson Technology Inc., Harwin PLC, NorComp Inc., Chupond Precision Co. Ltd., CnC Tech LLC, Aries Electronics

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Integrated Circuit (IC) Sockets Market Size?

Companies in the integrated circuit (IC) sockets market are shifting towards DDR Memory IC test sockets to meet the rising demand for lower power consumption and improved performance. These specialized connectors facilitate the testing of DDR memory chips, ensuring secure electrical connections that are essential for evaluating performance and functionality.

How Is The Global Integrated Circuit (IC) Sockets Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Dual In-Line Memory Module Sockets (DIMM), Production Sockets, Test Or Burn-In Sockets, Through-Hole Sockets, Surface-Mount Sockets, Zero Insertion Force (ZIF) Sockets, Dual-Row Sockets, Other Types

2) By Application: Memory, Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors, High Voltage, Radio Frequency (RF), System On Chip (SOC), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Other Non-Memory

3) By Industry Vertical: Home Appliances, Cars And Transportation, Aerospace And Defense, Telecom, Industrial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Integrated Circuit (IC) Sockets Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the integrated circuit (IC) sockets market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the integrated circuit (IC) sockets market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Integrated Circuit (IC) Sockets Market Definition

Integrated circuit sockets are hardware components that connect integrated circuits (ICs) to printed circuit boards (PCBs), enabling easy replacement or upgrades without soldering. These sockets provide secure electrical connections and simplify the swapping of ICs in electronic devices.

Integrated Circuit (IC) Sockets Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global integrated circuit (IC) sockets market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Integrated Circuit (IC) Sockets Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on integrated circuit (IC) sockets market size, drivers and trends, integrated circuit (IC) sockets market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

