Kids For Peace And Jazzercise Join Forces To Bring More Kindness To The World

Jazzercise is Announced as the Main Ally of the 2025 Great Kindness Challenge

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kids for Peace, the global nonprofit organization behind The Great Kindness Challenge, is thrilled to announce Jazzercise as the presenting sponsor for the 2025 Great Kindness Challenge. This exciting partnership aligns with the mission of both organizations to promote health, well-being, and kindness across the globe.The Great Kindness Challenge is an annual joyful and uplifting initiative that encourages children, families, and communities to engage in thoughtful acts of kindness. Each year, millions of students from over 41,000 schools in 115 countries participate, creating a ripple effect of compassion and goodwill. The 2025 theme, "KINDNESS MOVES: Kindness moves hearts. Kindness moves minds. Kindness moves bodies. Kindness moves humankind," emphasizes the transformative power of kindness in every aspect of life.Jazzercise, the leading dance fitness company founded 55 years ago and known for its dynamic programs and vibrant community, brings a new level of enthusiasm and energy to this year's Great Kindness Challenge. Their support will help amplify the message that kindness not only nourishes the soul but also promotes physical and mental health and well-being. In addition to the brand partnership, Jazzercise instructors plan to get involved in The Great Kindness Challenge worldwide, bringing the fun and power of movement to their local schools to celebrate the Kindness Moves theme.Kids for Peace Co-Founder and Executive Director, Jill McManigal, shared her excitement about the partnership:"We are delighted to welcome Jazzercise as our presenting sponsor for the 2025 Great Kindness Challenge. Their commitment to health and community perfectly complements our mission to spread kindness. In these challenging times of great division, it is more important than ever to rise above our differences and tap into the innate kindness we all carry within us. By joining forces, we will inspire millions to move their hearts, minds, and bodies towards a kinder world, letting our children lead the way as beacons of inspiration for all."Jazzercise CEO, Shanna Missett Nelson, expressed her support:"At Jazzercise, we believe in the power of movement to transform lives. Partnering with Kids for Peace for The Great Kindness Challenge lets us extend our philosophy beyond fitness - taking a cue from kids and putting more kindness into the world. Jazzercise studios have always been places where multigenerational communities come together, move together, and support each other. Jazzercise is a happy place where kindness thrives, and we are excited to help amplify the impact of this incredible organization and see how our collaboration will move hearts, minds, and bodies."The 2025 Great Kindness Challenge will feature a diverse array of activities and events designed to engage participants in meaningful acts of kindness. From high-energy school events during the official Great Kindness Challenge week to impactful community initiatives, this year's challenge will highlight how kindness can positively affect our physical and mental well-being and showcase its power to uplift humanity.

