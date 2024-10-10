Rbmedia Publishes Audio For 25 Of The New York Times 100 Best Books Of This Century

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that it's the audiobook home for a quarter of the New York Times“100 Best of the 21st Century,” as voted on by hundreds of literary luminaries.Across its brands, RBmedia published the audiobooks for 25 of the 100 titles on the list , including eight of the top 25:.“Wolf Hall” by Hilary Mantel (UK edition published by W. F. Howes).“The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz (UK edition published by W. F. Howes).“The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion (published by HighBridge).“The Road” by Cormac McCarthy (published by Recorded Books).“Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee (UK edition published by W. F. Howes).“The Sellout” by Paul Beatty (UK edition published by W. F. Howes).“Erasure” by Percival Everett (published by Tantor).“The Overstory” by Richard Powers (published by Recorded Books)Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia said,“There have been countless works published in this period, so for RBmedia to have such a sizeable showing on this prestigious literary list a tremendous honor and testament to our careful content curation. Congratulations to all those recognized as a best book of this century.”See the complete list of RBmedia's audio editions included in the 100 Best Books of the 21st Century. New York Times news subscribers can listen to excerpts of the top audiobooks in The New York Times audio app.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 80,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company's powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe-at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal .

