J&K Wildlife Dept Captures Leopard In Banihal
Date
10/10/2024 9:07:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Banihal/Jammu- The sleuths of the Wildlife Department have captured a leopard that had been terrorising the villagers in the Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The leopard was trapped in a cage set up by the department in Halimidan village of Ramban district on Wednesday night, they added.
The Wildlife Department officials stated that the leopard was caught after a lot of efforts.
The big cat had killed over a dozen sheep and cattle around Banihal town, spreading fear among the locals, they said.
