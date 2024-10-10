Biden withdraws from Zelensky ‘victory plan’ conference

(MENAFN) U.S. President Joe Biden has decided to withdraw from a pivotal meeting set to take place in Germany between Western arms donors and Ukrainian officials. The gathering, which Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky described as "historic" for his country's struggle against Russia, is significant as it follows Zelensky's recent trip to the United States, where he presented his 'victory plan' to Biden.



Biden's choice to remain in the U.S. stems from the imminent threat of Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm expected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday. This decision comes just two weeks after Hurricane Helene caused extensive destruction and resulted in at least 230 fatalities across several states.



The meeting, part of the 'Ramstein format' consultations, was initially planned for Saturday, where Zelensky aimed to finalize Ukrainian proposals based on feedback from Western sponsors. Biden had planned to embark on a three-day trip to Germany before continuing to Angola, but the hurricane's forecast necessitated a change in plans.



As the U.S. presidential election looms just four weeks away, with polls indicating a near tie between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic contender Kamala Harris, the timing of Biden's withdrawal raises concerns. Supporters of Ukraine worry that a potential Trump victory could lead to a significant shift in US policy regarding Ukraine, possibly resulting in an "ugly peace" that the Zelensky government may find unacceptable. In response, the Biden administration has reportedly been taking steps to safeguard Western aid to Kiev from potential political shifts.



This situation highlights the ongoing complexities of international diplomacy amid domestic challenges, as Biden prioritizes emergency preparations while Zelensky seeks crucial support in his fight against Russian aggression. The cancellation of this meeting may have implications for Ukraine's defense strategy and its relations with Western allies as the conflict continues to unfold.

MENAFN10102024000045015687ID1108766469