Cruise Saudi launches Mediterranean’s first tailor-made Arabian excursion

(MENAFN) In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Cruise Saudi is making a groundbreaking move by launching the Mediterranean’s first cruise line designed specifically for Arabian guests. Aroya Cruise, set to debut next summer, marks a major milestone for the company and a unique offering for the Arabian market, as it focuses on catering to the preferences of this demographic. CEO Lars Clasen, in an interview with Anadolu, emphasized that this venture addresses a gap in the global cruise industry, which has traditionally centered on travelers from Europe and North America. The introduction of a cruise line tailor-made for Arabian guests is a first for the global cruise market.



Clasen explained that most successful cruise products have been tailored to specific geographic regions, but Aroya Cruise stands out by delivering an experience that resonates with Arabian culture and preferences. This sets the company apart from other cruise operators, as it prioritizes the needs and desires of Arabian travelers, an approach that has not been seen before in the cruise industry. By doing so, Cruise Saudi is offering something distinctly different from what global cruise lines currently provide.



The launch of Aroya is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to diversify the Kingdom’s economy by boosting its tourism sector. In addition to catering to Arabian travelers, Cruise Saudi is also working to attract international cruise lines to Saudi ports. Clasen highlighted that the company operates three key ports—Jeddah, Yanbu, and Dammam—and is actively in talks with several international cruise operators. The Red Sea coast and the country’s rich cultural heritage offer an alluring opportunity for international tourists, further supporting Cruise Saudi’s vision.



A key aspect of Cruise Saudi’s growth has been the Kingdom’s investment in infrastructure, which has enabled the development of ports and tourism facilities. Clasen noted that Cruise Saudi is working closely with government entities like Mawani (the Saudi Ports Authority) and the Saudi Tourism Authority to create shore excursion experiences that showcase Saudi Arabia’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. As more ports and attractions are developed, the company aims to draw a growing number of international cruise tourists to the Kingdom.

