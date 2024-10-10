Kiev commits to conducting peace discussions with Moscow before end of this year

(MENAFN) Ukraine remains committed to organizing a “peace summit” involving Russia before the year's end, according to the country’s ambassador in Ankara, Vasily Bodnar. Despite recent announcements from President Vladimir Zelensky's office about canceling a scheduled conference for November in favor of thematic discussions with Western allies, Bodnar emphasized that the desire for dialogue persists, albeit in a different format.



At a briefing in Turkey's capital, Bodnar articulated that the primary goal of such a summit would be to establish a “fair peace” in Ukraine. He clarified that the envisioned talks would not involve direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, where Ukraine would simply listen to demands from Moscow. Instead, the approach aims to engage the international community alongside Ukraine to collaboratively develop a list of actions necessary for achieving a just resolution to the conflict.



This proposed summit would involve discussions facilitated by third parties rather than a direct bilateral meeting, a method often referred to as “shuttle diplomacy.” Bodnar highlighted Turkey’s significant role in this process, citing its historical experience in mediating disputes and its strategic relationships with both Russia and Ukraine. Ankara has been keen to navigate the complexities of the ongoing conflict since it erupted in February 2022.



As the situation evolves, the focus remains on creating a diplomatic avenue for peace that takes into account the interests of all parties involved. The ambassador's statements underscore Ukraine's willingness to explore various diplomatic strategies while also reaffirming its commitment to the pursuit of a fair and sustainable resolution to the conflict with Russia.

