BSF Raises Concerns Over Increase In Infiltration Attempts From B’Desh

Kolkata, Oct 10 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) raised concerns over the spate of infiltration attempts from Bangladesh at the recently concluded nodal-officer level Border Coordination Meeting (BCM) with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole.

The BGB delegation was headed by Lt Col Md Anwarul Mazhar, operations director and nodal officer, South West Region, while Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, DIG (G), Frontier Headquarters, BSF, South Bengal Frontier, initiated dialogue from the Indian side.

A senior BSF official said that given the current situation in Bangladesh, such meetings are crucial for the border guarding forces of both countries to understand each other's concerns.

He added that the meeting focused on ensuring peace and stability along the 4,096-kilometer Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB).

“Activities such as infiltration attempts, smuggling and human trafficking have gone up against the backdrop of political and social unrest in Bangladesh, the BGB was informed. The BSF made it clear that infiltration attempts are a matter of grave concern and urged the other side to strengthen its security mechanisms along the IBB,” the official said.

He added that the BGB, whose statements have often resulted in the spread of a false narrative regarding the so-called“trigger-happy” ways of the BSF, assured that necessary action would be taken to curb such activities.

“It was made very clear in the meeting that the BSF is mandated to protect India's borders and use whatever force is required to do so. Yet, BSF troops observe maximum restraint, often at the cost of life or limb. Firing is resorted to only when there is a threat to life or an attempt is made to snatch weapons,” he said.

He pointed out that the BGB agreed to take steps to prevent Bangladeshi nationals from crossing the zero line and approaching the border fence on the Indian side.

“Discussions were also held on human trafficking and concerns being raised about this in international fora. After discussions, both sides reaffirmed their commitment towards maintaining a peaceful border environment, emphasising the importance of regular dialogue and coordination to swiftly resolve any emerging issue,” the official said.