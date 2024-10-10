Transgender lawsuit against Christian baker gets dismissed

(MENAFN) The Colorado Supreme Court has officially dismissed a lawsuit against Jack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, who faced action for refusing to create a cake for a transgender woman. The case stemmed from an incident in 2017 when attorney Autumn Scardina requested a pink cake with blue frosting to celebrate her gender transition, which Phillips declined based on his religious beliefs.



In a 6-3 ruling issued on Tuesday, the justices determined that Scardina had not fully explored other avenues for redress before bringing her case to the Supreme Court. Importantly, the court did not address the broader issues surrounding Phillips’s free speech rights in their ruling. Justice Melissa Hart, speaking for the majority, stated, “We express no view on the merits of these claims.”



The dissenting justices expressed concern that Phillips’s refusal could be interpreted as a violation of the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, warning that the ruling might lead him to believe that his actions were justified.



Scardina's attorney, John McHugh, voiced disappointment over the outcome, indicating that he would consider other legal avenues to pursue. Conversely, Phillips’s legal representative, Jake Werner, celebrated the decision, arguing that his client had endured extensive legal battles for over a decade and deserved to be left alone. Werner emphasized that Phillips’s actions were based on the message the cake would convey, rather than a refusal to serve Scardina due to her gender identity.



The case highlights ongoing tensions between religious beliefs and LGBTQ+ rights, with Phillips maintaining that creating the requested cake would contradict his faith, while Scardina contended that the refusal constituted discrimination. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, this ruling adds another chapter to the complex dialogue surrounding freedom of expression and anti-discrimination protections.

