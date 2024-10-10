American news agency declares CIA involved in sex-crimes scandal

(MENAFN) The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is confronting serious allegations of sexual misconduct within its ranks, as highlighted by a groundbreaking internal survey revealing that nearly one-third of employees have experienced inappropriate sexual conduct during their careers. This survey marks the agency's first attempt to assess the prevalence of sexual harassment and hostility in the workplace, and its findings are drawing parallels to the #MeToo movement that began in 2017, which spotlighted sexual harassment across various industries.



CIA Chief Operating Officer Maura Burns acknowledged the agency's shortcomings in addressing workplace culture, stating, “We are not where we need to be, and I don’t need a survey to tell me that.” The survey, which saw a participation rate of just 25 precent, indicated that 28 precent of respondents reported experiencing at least one instance of a sexually hostile work environment during their time at the CIA. Alarmingly, 9 precent of those surveyed noted that such experiences occurred within the past year.



While these figures are only slightly above the national average, they are lower than reported rates in the U.S. military, suggesting a persistent issue within the agency. CNN's report also pointed to two high-profile cases that illustrate a potentially entrenched cultural problem at the CIA's headquarters in Langley, Virginia.



In one instance, an officer who was recently stationed in Europe allegedly infected multiple women with a sexually transmitted disease and remains employed at the CIA while an internal investigation is ongoing. In another case, a female contractor has filed a federal lawsuit against a senior CIA officer, claiming he coerced her into sexual relations and made threats against her by visiting her home armed and presenting her with a knife on agency premises. Sources indicated that this particular officer has since been terminated.



These revelations come at a critical time for the CIA as it grapples with the need to reform its workplace environment and address the pervasive issues of harassment and misconduct. The agency’s leadership will likely face increasing pressure to implement effective policies and create a safer, more equitable work culture for all employees.

