Tyee Dental Finds New Home In Lacey Following Devastating Fire

Tyee

is proud to announce its successful transition to a newly remodeled space in Lacey, following the unfortunate loss of its original practice due to a fire on March 30, 2023. This challenging experience has only strengthened the team's resolve to serve the community with even greater dedication and care. Thanks to the generous support of local Dr. Kevin Nielsen, owner of Dental Care of Lacey, Tyee Dental has quickly established itself in a welcoming and modern environment, ready to meet the dental needs of its patients.

On the night of the fire, Dr. Nielsen reached out to offer Tyee Dental half of his dental building, which he had recently remodeled. Thanks to his kindness and support, Tyee Dental has been able to continue providing quality dental care without a prolonged interruption. "We cannot express enough gratitude to Dr. Nielsen and his staff for their incredible generosity," said Dr. Josh Merrell , owner of Tyee Dental. "His willingness to share his space allowed us to serve our patients once again within a week of the fire."

Now settled into their new location, Tyee Dental has invested in state-of-the-art equipment and advanced technology, enabling the practice to provide enhanced dental care tailored to the needs of each patient. The new space is designed not only for efficiency but also to create a comfortable and inviting atmosphere where patients can feel relaxed during their visits. With an emphasis on quality and comfort, Tyee Dental remains committed to making each appointment a positive experience.

The practice offers a comprehensive range of dental services , including routine check-ups, cosmetic dentistry, restorative procedures, and more. Their team of experienced dental professionals is dedicated to educating patients about their oral health and ensuring that they are comfortable with their treatment options. As part of this commitment, Tyee Dental is excited to engage with the Lacey community, encouraging both new and existing patients to visit the practice and experience the exceptional dental services offered. Their team looks forward to continuing to serve the Lacey community with the highest standard of dental care.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit

or call (360) 352-5100.

Contact:

Tyee Dental

Dr. Josh Merrell

(201) 919-1426





SOURCE Tyee Dental

