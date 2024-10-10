Voice Acting Royalty Yuri Lowenthal And Tara Platt Launch Epic Steampunk Adventure In Graphic Novel Form

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yuri Lowenthal and Tara Platt

Topsy McGee and the Scarab of Solomon Cover

Topsy McGee and the Scarab of Solomon interior page

Topsy McGee and the Scarab of Solomon Hits Shelves (and Amazon) on October 9, 2024!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for globetrotting thrills, daring escapades, and a dash of steampunk charm as voice acting power couple Yuri Lowenthal (Spider-Man in Marvel/Sony Spider-Man Games, Naruto, Ben 10) and Tara Platt (Naruto, Fire Emblem) announce the release of their debut graphic novel, Topsy McGee and the Scarab of Solomon! This trade paperback is set to take the world by storm when it hits bookstores on October 9, 2024. You can get yours at AMAZON NOW !!Based on their original short film and characters, Topsy McGee and the Scarab of Solomon follows the exhilarating adventures of Topsy McGee and her husband, Captain Sean McGee, England's premiere adventurers, as they navigate a perilous landscape filled with scoundrels, villains, and all manner of danger. It is the eve of the 20th Century. While science has delivered great power to us, we are still crippled by greed, small-mindedness, and violence. Their journey begins with a mysterious telegram from Topsy's father, leading them on an airship ride to Cairo, where they must confront goons, assassins, and even cultists. With the clock ticking, they team up with legendary figures like Harry Houdini and Captain Nemo to uncover the secrets of the Scarab of Solomon before it's too late!“This story is all about adventure and the indomitable spirit of characters who tackle a world fraught with greed and villainy with courage and a cheeky sense of humor,” says Platt.“I would say now's the time for a heroine like this, but ALL the time is the time for a heroine like this!” Lowenthal continues,“We're so excited for readers to jump into Topsy and Sean's wild adventures! I love that I get to embark on this journey with my incredible wife, Tara– who is basically Topsy –as we finally bring these characters we love so much to a brand new audience. And comic books and genre storytelling have always been a way to tell BIGGER stories, and we hope that we can comment on things happening in our world today, through fun, adventure and a cup of tea.”Story by Yuri Lowenthal and Tara Platt, Written by Yuri Lowenthal, Art by Denis Medri (Issue 1), Art by Will Jones (Issue 2), Art by Hanna Al-Shaer & Hailey Mramor (Issue 3), Color by Will Jones (Issue 1, 2), Color by Theodora Marron and Comfort & Adam (Issue 3), Color Separations by Malena Salinas and Dylan Klingler, Lettering by Deron Bennet (Issue 1), Lettering by Comfort & Adam (Issue 2, 3), Covers by Comfort & Adam, Production & Editorial by Comfort & AdamISBN: 978-0-9840740-9-9

