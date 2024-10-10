Hurricane Milton barrels towards Florida

(MENAFN) As Hurricane Milton, now classified as a Category 5 storm, barrels towards Florida, over a million residents have been ordered to evacuate in anticipation of what could be the most devastating hurricane the state has faced in over a century. Meteorologists were taken aback by Milton's rapid intensification, which saw it escalate from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane within just 48 hours. The storm is projected to make landfall near Tampa late on Wednesday.



President Joe Biden emphasized the severity of the situation, stating, "This could be the worst storm to hit Florida in over a century." Florida Governor Ron DeSantis echoed this sentiment, urging residents to heed the warnings and evacuate without delay. "If you’re going to get out, get out now,” he cautioned, highlighting the potential for significant storm surges across the state's west coast.



Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert warned that the storm is “not survivable” and reiterated the need for evacuation. "You have to evacuate," she insisted, as officials stress the urgency of the situation. This comes on the heels of Hurricane Helene, which struck less than two weeks ago, leaving behind widespread devastation, particularly in the Big Bend region near Tallahassee, and causing severe flooding in areas extending into Georgia and the Carolinas.



Hurricane Milton is exhibiting unprecedented characteristics, with wind gusts exceeding 320 km/h and an alarming increase in “lightning events,” according to meteorological reports. This combination of intensity and severe weather poses a significant threat to life and property.



The storm's impact is prompting not just human evacuations but also the relocation of animals. The Florida Aquarium in Tampa has proactively moved its penguins, snakes, lizards, alligators, turtles, toads, and crabs to higher ground to safeguard them from anticipated flooding. In a coordinated response, the state bureau of corrections has evacuated 4,636 inmates from prisons and jails situated in the storm’s path, highlighting the comprehensive efforts being made to ensure safety ahead of Milton's arrival.



As Florida braces for the imminent impact of Hurricane Milton, the focus remains on protecting lives and property while navigating the challenges posed by such a powerful natural disaster. With emergency services on high alert and residents evacuating, the state faces a critical moment in its response to this life-threatening storm.

