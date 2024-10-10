Genpact To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results
NEW YORK, Oct.
10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G ) will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Following the release, Genpact's management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's performance.
Participants are encouraged to register in advance to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN for seamless access. While early log-in is recommended, registration and access will be available throughout the call.
A live webcast will be available on the Genpact Investor Relations website . A replay and transcript will be posted on the website shortly after the call concludes.
About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G ) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.
Get to know us at genpact and on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and Facebook .
Contacts:
Investors
Tyra Whelton
+1 (908) 418-2995
[email protected]
Media
Siya Belliappa
+1 (718) 561-9843
[email protected]
