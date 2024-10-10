(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has officially accused Russia of utilizing chemical weapons against Ukraine, prompting the announcement of new sanctions aimed at the country’s Radiological Chemical and Biological Defense Forces (RChBD). This development follows claims made by Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the RChBD, who alleged that Ukraine was preparing to conduct a false-flag chemical attack designed to implicate Russia.



Moscow maintains that it dismantled its last remaining chemical weapons several years ago, an action that was reportedly overseen by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). However, the United Kingdom government has strongly condemned what it describes as Russia's blatant violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), which has been ratified by nearly every nation globally.



In its statement on Tuesday, the British government asserted that Russian forces had openly acknowledged the deployment of hazardous chemical agents on the battlefield. It cited numerous reports detailing the use of riot control agents and specifically mentioned chloropicrin, a toxic choking agent, as being among those used in combat scenarios.



In response to these allegations, the United Kingdom has sanctioned both the RChBD and Igor Kirillov, identifying him as directly accountable for the alleged infractions. The sanctions include a travel ban, freezing of assets, and restrictions on the provision of economic resources to the designated entities. Furthermore, United Kingdom officials labeled Kirillov as a “significant mouthpiece for Kremlin disinformation,” emphasizing his role in propagating the Russian government's narrative.



On Monday, Kirillov reiterated his accusations against Ukraine, asserting that the nation was amassing an excess of chemical protective gear provided by NATO, which he claimed served as further evidence of an impending chemical attack designed to frame Russia and undermine its standing at the OPCW.



As tensions continue to escalate in the region, the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom reflect a broader commitment to holding Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine and underscore the increasing scrutiny of chemical weapons use in modern warfare.

