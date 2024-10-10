Egypt firmly rejects accusations made by leader of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces

(MENAFN) Egypt has firmly rejected accusations made by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commonly known as Hemedti, the leader of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who alleged that Egyptian targeted his forces in the Jabal Moya region of Sennar State. In a statement issued shortly after midnight on Wednesday/Thursday, the Egyptian Foreign clarified that the Egyptian military is not involved in the current fighting in Sudan and urged the international community to examine the evidence backing Hemedti's assertions.



The ministry highlighted that these allegations surface amid Egypt's intensified efforts to facilitate a resolution to the ongoing conflict, protect civilians, and strengthen international humanitarian aid initiatives for those affected by the violence in Sudan. The statement reaffirmed Egypt's dedication to maintaining regional security and stability, emphasizing its willingness to offer necessary assistance to Sudan in dealing with the severe damage inflicted by the war.



In his video statement, Hemedti accused Egypt of participating in airstrikes against RSF forces, claiming that his troops had been "treacherously killed and beaten by Egyptian aircraft." He expressed his anger over what he views as a rising level of Egyptian involvement in the conflict, noting that he had previously chosen not to comment on the alleged actions of Egyptian aviation but felt compelled to do so as tensions escalated.



Hemedti went on to accuse the Egyptian government of providing training and military resources to the Sudanese army, including drone technology, amid the ongoing clashes between the army and the RSF. This accusation highlights the increasing complexity and tension surrounding the Sudanese conflict, as the roles of external actors are scrutinized in the context of a prolonged civil war.



Egypt's response reflects its efforts to navigate the intricate situation, aiming to assert itself as a stabilizing influence in the region while addressing the humanitarian challenges arising from the conflict in Sudan.

