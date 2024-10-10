عربي


Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Embarks On Official Visit To Tajikistan

10/10/2024 8:07:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

On October 10, a parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, made a business trip to the Republic of Tajikistan.

According to Azernews , during her visit, Sahiba Gafarova is expected to deliver a speech at the international parliamentary conference marking the "30th Anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan" in Dushanbe and attend various related events.

AzerNews

