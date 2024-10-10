Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Embarks On Official Visit To Tajikistan
Date
10/10/2024 8:07:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
On October 10, a parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the
Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, made a business trip to the Republic
of Tajikistan.
According to Azernews , during her visit, Sahiba
Gafarova is expected to deliver a speech at the international
parliamentary conference marking the "30th Anniversary of the
Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan" in Dushanbe and attend
various related events.
MENAFN10102024000195011045ID1108766221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.