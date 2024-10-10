President Ilham Aliyev: We Take Pride In Hosting First COP In South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan is committed to combating climate change, a global
challenge that affects us all. While the country is known for its
oil and gas resources, its efforts in renewable energy and
large-scale projects demonstrate a strong commitment to "green
energy."
With just one month to go until the 29th session of the UN
Framework conference on Climate Change in Baku, various preparatory
events are underway, including today's Pre-COP event. President
Ilham Aliyev delivered the opening remarks at this two-day
gathering, addressing participants on multiple key issues.
The President began his speech by highlighting the need for
increased sensitivity towards small island states in the fight
against climate change.
"Climate change affects countries across all continents, but
small island developing states are particularly vulnerable. This
impacts livelihoods globally and hinders progress towards achieving
the Sustainable Development Goals," the President said.
He acknowledged that Azerbaijan is not immune to these
challenges, citing water issues in the country: "Each year, we
observe a decline in river water levels and a decrease in the
Caspian Sea's level. Azerbaijan is facing a water shortage."
President Ilham Aliyev emphasised that Azerbaijan is taking bold
steps to address these challenges.
"We are successfully implementing our socio-economic priority of
'clean environment and green development' at the national level.
Azerbaijan has declared 2024 the 'Year of Solidarity for the Green
World.' Our abundant wind and solar energy potential allows us to
advance our renewable energy agenda. The regions of Garabagh and
Eastern Zangazur, now freed from occupation and designated as
'green energy' zones, have ample renewable resources."
The President also noted that Azerbaijan invests its oil and gas
revenues in "green energy": "This demonstrates that our wealth in
fossil fuels does not hinder our commitment to promoting the green
agenda."
Although Azerbaijan contributes only 0.1 percent of global
greenhouse gas emissions, the President stated that the country
exemplifies how nations with smaller emissions can make significant
contributions to climate action. He added that Azerbaijan's
determination to support global climate efforts led to its
nomination as the host for COP29.
Azerbaijan's candidacy for COP29 was unanimously accepted by the
global community. The President remarked, "I view this unanimous
support as a testament to the international community's trust in
our country. We take pride in hosting the first COP in the South
Caucasus and the entire region."
The head of state emphasised that despite having less than a
year to prepare, significant progress has been made through a
commitment to full responsibility: "The inclusive COP29 Organising
Committee, comprising women, parliament members, and civil society
representatives, is ensuring comprehensive preparations for the
Baku COP event."
He provided an overview of the work accomplished and noted that
the "Climate Troika" was established by the UAE, Azerbaijan, and
Brazil, who chair COP28, COP29, and COP30, respectively, to sustain
these efforts. Azerbaijan has prepared an ambitious Action Agenda
consisting of 14 initiatives addressing various issues, including
peace, finance, human capital, and water. In light of ongoing
geopolitical tensions, the "COP ceasefire call" has become even
more relevant.
President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted the progress made on the
Loss and Damage Response Fund: "In September of this year,
significant advancements were achieved towards the practical
operation of the Fund in Baku."
He pointed out that the main objective before COP29 is to agree
on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG)
that addresses the needs of developing and underdeveloped
countries, particularly small island states. He emphasised that the
new funding goal requires a substantial increase.
The President stated that the Baku COP event will be a crucial
test for multilateralism and expressed his hope for the "Baku
Agreement": "The international community cannot afford to fail; an
agreement on the New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) must be
reached. I look forward to achieving a historic agreement at COP29
that will be recognised as our collective success-the 'Baku
Agreement.'"
