Northern California PGA Foundation Fundraising Event For PGA HOPE Honors Golf Legends Butch Harmon And Ken Morton, Sr.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From L to R: Butch Harmon, Lou Langley, and Ken Morton, Sr.

16th Annual“The Langley – A Tribute to Legends” at Pebble Beach guests of Honor Legends from the Course and from the Battlefield

VACAVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Northern California PGA Foundation held its 16th Annual fundraising event,“The Langley – A Tribute to Legends” on August 12-13, 2024 at the prestigious Pebble Beach Resort in Pebble Beach, California. Each year the event honors two personalities known for their legendary careers in golf. The 2024 Langley Honorees were Butch Harmon, former PGA Professional and world-renowned PGA TOUR Coach out of Las Vegas, Nevada, along with Ken Morton, Sr, PGA of America Master Professional, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and Northern California PGA Hall of Famer.Along with Harmon and Morton were three former Langley Honorees, Dave Stockton, PGA TOUR legend, Bob Lurie, former owner of the San Francisco Giants, and Peter Jacobsen, PGA TOUR legend and The Langley celebrity Host. Another distinguished guest was Jake“Papa” Larson, 101 year old WWII Army veteran who survived the D-Day invasion on Omaha Beach, Normandy, France, June 6, 1944.The audience was captivated by stories from Harmon's career coaching many top players on the PGA TOUR, along with his years as the private golf instructor to the King of Morocco. As a Vietnam War Veteran Butch's dedication to supporting his fellow veterans was inspirational. Two PGA HOPE Northern California Veterans were featured in a spotlight video that demonstrated the immense importance of PGA HOPE in the healing journey for veterans.Supported by Title Sponsor Caesars Entertainment, and Founding Sponsor Capital Insurance Group, the event raised $160,000 for the NCPGA Foundation through a successful auction. Commenting on the event, Chase Stigall, PGA, Senior Vice President of Player Development at Caesars Entertainment Corporation, said“Caesars Entertainment and the Carano family are honored to support such a prestigious event as The Langley. Our support empowers the NCPGA Foundation to make a meaningful impact on the lives of veterans through PGA HOPE, and aspiring young golfers through the Jim Langley Scholarship Fund. Together, we are forging a brighter future for the golf community and beyond.”Proceeds from The Langley will benefit PGA HOPE Northern California, The Jim Langley Scholarship Fund, and the Chris Thomas PGA Associate Scholarship Fund - all are programs of the NCPGA Foundation. Also lending their support to The Langley were Media Partner NBC Universal via NBC Sports Bay Area and KNTV, and Supporting Partner Full Turn Apparel. Another well-known partner was Chevron, through its funding of the Chevron-Langley Veteran Scholarship Award, available to veterans in S.T.E.M. studies at U.C. Berkeley.About the NCPGA Foundation and NCPGA SectionThe Northern California PGA Foundation is a 501c3, non-profit charitable organization, Federal Tax ID #75-3249593. Founded in 2007, it is the philanthropic arm of the Northern California Section PGA. The Mission of the NPCGA Foundation is three-fold: (1) To serve Veterans – their health & their families (2) To provide resources to PGA members serving their communities within Northern California & Northwestern Nevada, and (3) To grow the game of golf.The Northern California PGA Foundation's flagship program is PGA HOPE Helping Our Patriots Everywhere, which is a six week-long therapeutic golf instruction program, free for military veterans, designed to improve their mental, physical, and social health all while having fun learning to play the game of golf. PGA HOPE Northern California has served over 2,200 veterans since 2015, and offers PGA HOPE programs twice a year at twenty-five golf facilities throughout Northern California.The Northern California Section of the PGA of America is an organization of 1,100 dedicated PGA Professionals & associates at more than 400 golf facilities in Northern California & Northwestern Nevada committed to helping others through the game of golf. The NCPGA Foundation is the charitable arm of the Section.For more information about The Langley and the NCPGA Foundation or to make a donation please visit or call 707-449-4742.

Suzy Schneider

Northern California PGA

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.