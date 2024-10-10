New Music Alert The Kind Of King You Are From Christian Gospel Artists Britton Buchanan & William Matthews

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Return To Love

The Kind of King You Are from Christian / Gospel artists Britton Buchanan and William Matthews

Track Title: The Kind of King You Are Genre: Christian / Gospel Launch Date: 6th September 2024 ISRC Code: TCAIR2424134

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In June 2024 a group of 9 writers came together in Nashville, Tennessee to write songs for the church. Across theological and lines, these writers gathered with one goal in mind, to call the Church in America to reject political idolatry and to remember their first love.From that time of fellowship, meditation & songwriting the album Return to Love was birthed. 9 songs depicting God's heart for humanity and the church's cry of worship back to Jesus. Return to Love is a modern-day Christian americana album weaving contemporary worship sounds with Afrobeats, Pop, R&B and Rock music, featuring performances from established artists such as William Matthews, Crystal Lewis, Shana Wilson-Williams, Britton Buchanan, Melinda Watts, Ryan Edgar and Nikki Leonti.Whether you are full of faith or struggling to believe, Return to Love is the antidote to the spirit of fear and division so many are burdened by. This album was written to encourage and strengthen your heart and uplift and inspire fresh devotion to the way of Jesus. We pray that Return to Love be a reminder to the church in America and abroad that in times of trouble when lies are running free... There's a different story.@returntolovealbumContact Britton Buchanan and William Matthews via Erin Etoroma at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+44 7552 531612

email us here

The Kind of King You Are

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.