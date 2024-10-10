Renowned Indian Business Leader And Investor Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group and renowned Indian investor, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 in Mumbai. Indian Prime Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, describing Tata as an“innovative business leader and a compassionate, extraordinary human being.”

Ratan Tata became the chairman of Tata Group in 1991 after his uncle, J.R.D. Tata, stepped down from the position.

Tata Group is one of the largest business conglomerates in the world, controlling several subsidiaries across various sectors in India.

Tata Group said,“We bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata with deep sorrow. He was an exceptional leader who played a significant role not only in shaping Tata Group but also in our society.”

Ratan Tata was also a pilot and occasionally flew the company's aircraft.

He never married and was known for his simple lifestyle and charitable work in India.

Tata Group, one of India's oldest and largest companies, was founded in 1868 by Ratan Tata's grandfather, a member of India's Parsi community. The conglomerate includes companies in industries such as manufacturing, technology, financial services, and energy.

Tata Group is recognized as a global brand that has a significant impact on India's economy and people's lives.

Ratan Tata's legacy extends beyond business. His philanthropic efforts have left a lasting impression on India's social fabric, particularly through his commitment to education, healthcare, and community development.

As India mourns the loss of one of its most iconic business figures, the Tata Group stands as a testament to Ratan Tata's vision of integrating ethical business practices with social responsibility, cementing its place in the national and global business landscape.

