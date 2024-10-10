Subtonomy Announced As Finalist In The Total Experience & Social Contribution Categories At World Communications Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Subtonomy is finalist in the Total Experience Award category at World Communication Awards 2024

Subtonomy logotype

Fredrik Edwall - SVP Sales & Marketing Subtonomy

- Fredrik Edwall, EVP Sales & MarketingSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SUBTONOMY, the world's leading telecoms technical customer support vendor, is pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted in the World Communications Awards (WCA) for Total Experience for the third year running. While Subtonomy and its customer Telia Norway have also been shortlisted in the Social Contribution Award category.The World Communication Awards are recognised as a mark of innovation and excellence in global telecoms, and are held in high esteem due to a transparent and rigorous judging process, which ensures that every organisation that makes the shortlist is truly world class. This year's awards will be presented at a gala dinner at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London on 10th December 2024.SUBTONOMY RECOGNIZED FOR DELIVERING WORLD-CLASS DIGITAL SELF-SERVICE FOR 5G FIXED-WIRELESS ACCESS (FWA)5G fixed wireless access (FWA) promises to deliver high-speed, reliable broadband where fiber doesn't reach. But customer experience is critical to successful take-up. Subtonomy supports easy onboarding of new customers, with pre-checks to ensure they're allocated to an uncongested cell and support for easy self-installation. Customers are able to self-diagnose any issues that arise and, if they need more help, be efficiently transferred to customer service where agents can not only rapidly diagnose the problem but can see every step they've taken so far – removing the need for them to repeat information.Subtonomy's Platform ensures operators have ALL the data required for world-class 5G FWA support in ONE place to provide a 360° and customer-centric perspective of network experience. This enables customer-centric operation and true omnichannel support, with digital channels and the call center working seamlessly and efficiently together. Business and operational integration breaks down departmental information silos, with everyone working together to enhance the customer experience. And proactive and preventative actions can be taken through analysis of both real-time and historic data – something that AI / machine learning has great potential to improve even further.Find out what Telenor Sweden says.SUBTONOMY AND ITS CUSTOMER TELIA NORWAY ARE RECOGNIZED FOR CRISIS RESPONSE TRANSFORMATIONWhen Telia Norway discovered it was not as efficient as rival operators at supporting search & rescue teams, it decided to overhaul its entire approach to help find people faster.In the movies, geolocation is done at the push of a button. In real life, staff work under immense pressure to find someone's position, which is complicated and can take a long time. To improve its performance, Telia introduced a secure, rapid and precise data retrieval and geolocation capability to find people faster, based on REX from Subtonomy.The results speak for themselves. Using a range of advanced technologies, Telia Norway can now pinpoints lost and injured people to a 5-10 meter radius instantly, with the average time for a rescue dropping by 87% since they began this journey.Watch Telia Norway's inspirational approach.NO COMPROMISE: EXCELLENT EXPERIENCES WHEREVER AND WHENEVER CUSTOMERS CONNECT“We're incredibly proud to be short-listed for the World Communication Awards for the third year running,” commented Fredrik Edwall, EVP Sales & Marketing at Subtonomy.“Both these nominations are a testament to our team's dedication to service performance improvement and the success of our customers – whether that's supporting world-class experience for 5G FWA or saving lives in challenging conditions in the Nordics.”*******ENDS*******THE SUBTONOMY DIFFERENCESubtonomy's Platform provides unprecedented real-time insights across any combination of networks, seamlessly extending visibility as you add new technology. Our easy-to-use applications utilize this rich data to enable:.customer support teams to isolate and resolve problems faster.operational teams to prioritize fault fixing and network build according to customer need.business teams to up-sell to both business customers and consumers.wholesale teams to understand the service they're delivering to MVNO clients and other partners.B2B teams to prepare performance reports faster and at lower cost.innovation teams to train and deploy AI-infused operations, smarter chatbots and much more.operations teams to respond to lawful requests with speed and accuracy.Imagine what YOU could do if you could instantly visualize EVERY customer, network, service and channel from ONE place. Discover how Subtonomy is reshaping customer support and helping deliver stellar customer experiences on our website.REX from Subtonomy acts as both a data retention and positioning system. Data is pre-processed to support speedier search results with REX collecting, processing and mapping data from network equipment, CDRs and passive probes. It then integrates and enriches this data by mapping signaling and IP records with CRM data, cell inventory and device databases.Positioning data primarily comes from network information, such as cell identities. Positioning or location system data can be integrated if available. Data accuracy is enhanced by integrating and consolidating data automatically, eliminating human error. While security features mean only authorized users get access to data, all searches are logged, and data is retained for just the specified period. New for 2024 is polygon integration and more mapping formats than ever before. With REX from Subtonomy it's never been easier to perform emergency geolocation.For more information or to book an interview contact Tina Rosén.

