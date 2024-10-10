Phalak Phalam: PM Modi Witnesses Ramayan Performance In Laos

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Laos, witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayan titled 'Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram', enthusiastically performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang.

Ramayana, one of the greatest Hindu epics, connects India and Southeast Asia including Laos in ways that nothing else does.

PM Modi took to X and shared that he was delighted to witness Ramayan in Lao PDR, marking Lord Ram's victory over Ravan.

"Vijaya Dashami is a few days away and today in Lao PDR, I saw a part of the Lao Ramayana, highlighting the victory of Prabhu Shri Ram over Ravan. It is heartening to see the people here remain in touch with the Ramayan. May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us!," wrote PM Modi.

Ramayan continues to be celebrated in Laos for centuries, reflecting the shared heritage and age-old civilisational connection between the two nations. Many other facets of Indian culture were also practised in the Southeastern nation for centuries.

Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand are other nations, predominantly led by Theravada Buddhism have many Ramayan traditions with Buddhist reinterpretations and adaptations.

Notably, Laos was known to ancient Indians as the 'Suvarnabhumi' or the 'Land of Gold'.

As per historical records, when Ashoka waged a war against Kalinga, several people moved to Suvarnabhumi and brought with them Hindu and Buddhist beliefs from across the seas.

Laotian Ramayan is believed to be deeply influenced by the Valmikian narrative and is built on the template of Lao's history and ways of life of the people.

PM Modi's visit to Vientiane is likely to consolidate the country's deep historical linkage with the region, shared culture and heritage.

Prior to the Ramayan performance, PM Modi participated in a blessing ceremony by senior Buddhist monks of the Central Buddhist Fellowship Organization of Lao PDR, led by venerable Mahaveth Masenai, the revered abbot of Si Saket temple in Vientiane. The shared Buddhist heritage marks another facet of close civilizational bonds between India and Laos.

PM Modi wrote, "Met respected monks and spiritual leaders in Lao PDR, who were happy to see the honour being given to Pali by the Indian people. I am grateful to them for their blessings."

PM Modi also witnessed an exhibition on the restoration and conservation of the Vat Phou temple complex done by the Archaeological Survey of India in Laos.