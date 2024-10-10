Aster Hospitals, First in UAE to Receive the Prestigious EIAC Accreditation for Healthcare Excellence

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Dubai, UAE, October 9, 2024: Aster Hospitals UAE, part of Aster DM Healthcare - the leading integrated healthcare provider in GCC, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first hospital chain in the country to receive the prestigious accreditation from the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) for the hospital sector. This honor, awarded on World Patient Safety Day, recognizes Aster Hospital - Al Mankhool, Aster Cedars Hospital – Jebel Ali, Aster Hospital - Al Qusais, Aster Hospital - Muhaisnah, and Aster Day Surgery Center - Al Mankhool. The accreditation was presented by Ms. Amina Ahmed Mohammed, CEO of EIAC, in the presence of Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority.

The EIAC accreditation is recognized internationally by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua) and is a significant testament to Aster’s commitment to excellence. Established in 2015 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the EIAC is the governmental accreditation body of Dubai, dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of quality assurance, credibility, and trust across various sectors, including healthcare.

To secure this accreditation, Aster Hospitals UAE underwent a rigorous evaluation process that examined multiple standards, including Ethical Conduct, Structure & Governance, Resources, Health Safety & Risk, Healthcare Services, and Continuous Evaluation & Improvement. This accreditation highlights Aster’s dedication to consistently improving healthcare services and enhancing patient safety protocols across all its facilities.

The EIAC accreditation elevates Aster’s standing in the UAE healthcare landscape. As the first hospital chain to achieve this accolade, Aster continues to lead the way in setting new benchmarks for patient safety, quality care, and healthcare excellence in the region, solidifying its reputation as a healthcare provider that prioritizes the well-being of its patients.

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare FZC, expressed her pride in the achievement, stating, "Receiving the EIAC accreditation is a testament to Aster’s commitment to providing world-class healthcare services while adhering to the highest standards of patient safety. This recognition further reinforces our vision to make quality healthcare easily accessible and ensure the well-being of every individual who walks through our doors. It’s an honor to be recognized on World Patient Safety Day, a day dedicated to the most critical aspect of healthcare – the safety and care of our patients."

Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, Chief Executive Officer, Aster Hospitals and Clinics for the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain, added, "This accreditation is a significant milestone for Aster Hospitals and the UAE healthcare sector. The rigorous standards and evaluations that we met as part of the EIAC accreditation process reflect our ongoing efforts to raise the bar for healthcare services. This recognition is a validation of the hard work and dedication of our teams in ensuring patient safety and clinical excellence at every level of care."

The accreditation covers Aster’s key facilities in Dubai: Aster Hospital – Al Mankhool, Aster Cedars Hospital – Jebel Ali, Aster Hospital - Al Qusais, Aster Hospital - Muhaisnah, and Aster Day Surgery Center - Al Mankhool. These facilities provide comprehensive healthcare services and will now be recognized for adhering to internationally accepted standards of quality and safety.

With the EIAC accreditation, Aster Hospitals UAE has further confirmed its dedication to improving patient care, safety protocols, and enhancing service standards across all facilities. Patients can now be even more confident in receiving top-quality medical care in facilities that prioritize safety and continuous improvement.

This achievement follows Aster Hospitals’ previous accolades, including accreditation under Canadian Accreditation Standards and recognition through the Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals Awards.





