Prime Minister Meets Iran's Foreign Minister

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Thursday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, and discussed the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, in addition to several of topics of mutual interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for concerted regional and international efforts to reduce escalation and avoid the expansion of the circle of violence in the region, affirming in this context the State of Qatar's full readiness to do everything possible to enhance security and stability at the regional and international levels.