Gensol Engineering Limited’s Solar EPC order book crosses INR 4,000 Crore as on 30th September’24
Date
10/10/2024 5:21:03 AM
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 9, 2024: Gensol Engineering Limited (BSE: 542851, NSE: GENSOL), a leading player in the renewable energy sector specializing in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, today announced that its solar EPC order book is INR 4,097 Crore representing 1.5 GW as of 30th September 2024. This substantial figure includes solar projects from both Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and private clients, to be executed within a timeline of 12 to 18 months.
Orders Category Order Value (INR
Cr)
Order 1 PSU – IPP 1,001
Order 2 (Under Award) PSU – IPP 782
Order 3 Private – IPP 463
Order 4 Private – IPP 344
Order 5 PSU – IPP 212
Order 6 PSU – IPP 168
Order 7 PSU – Hydrogen 164
Order 8 Private – IPP 114
Order 9 Private – IPP 114
Order 10 Private – C&I 59
Order 11 Private – C&I 46
All Other Orders Cumulative 1 PSU/ Private 686
Total Solar Order Book as on 30th Sep’24 4,097
1 Includes other solar EPC projects, Gensol MENA EPC and Scorpious Tracker
In addition to the above, Gensol has a strong bid pipeline that far surpasses the current orderbook.
Apart from the solar order book, Gensol has secured orders for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) under the BOO model thereby boosting its revenue potential and reinforcing its commitment to advancing renewable energy, addressing intermittent nature of renewable energy (RE) sector.
Gensol’s revenue visibility summary as on 30th September 2024:
S. No. Business segment Revenue Visibility (INR Crore)
1 Solar EPC – unexecuted order book 4,097
2 Battery Energy Storage System (over 12 years) 3,138
3 Solar Power Generation (over 25 years) 1,820
Total Order Book 9,055
Commenting on Order Book, Mr. Anmol Singh Jaggi, Chairman and ManagingDirector, Gensol Engineering Limited said: “This robust order book reflects the strength and organizational capability of Gensol Engineering Limited to execute big ticket orders and help the nation achieve its renewable energy goals. With an unexecuted order book of over INR 4,000 Crore, we are poised for a significant leap in India’s rapidly expanding solar sector. Beyond this, our achievements in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) under the BOO model and power generation have helped diversify our operations and expand our total solar and battery storage revenue visibility to over INR 9,000 Crore. We are grateful to our stakeholders and the Gensol family for their unwavering support as we continue to deliver long-term sustainable growth.”
MENAFN10102024005232011781ID1108765686
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.