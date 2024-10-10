(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 9th October 2024: The Appliances business of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group, announced its festive offers for the consumers taking forward the philosophy of “Things Made Thoughtfully” from products to brand’s festive season offerings as well. The brand has kept user experience at the heart of its festive promise.



On one hand, with better financing options, customers are increasingly willing to upgrade and invest in premium appliances and appliances’ life has witnessed a decline; on the other hand, research indicates that warranty, durability and after sales service continues to be key factors for consumers when buying appliances. This explains the growing Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) sales in the industry particularly in categories like air conditioners which witness heavy usage given the high heat levels in the country. Unfortunately, hidden charges and complex terms in many of the warranties available in the market detract from the consumer’s long-term experience.



Addressing this need, Godrej Appliances has introduced a 5-Year Comprehensive Warranty for Split Air Conditioners at no extra cost. This free warranty, worth ₹7990/-, offers complete coverage with no hidden fees, no registrations, ensures that customers are protected against additional costs like gas charging, technician visits etc. The goal is simple: to provide a worry-free, delightful experience across the product’s life.



Apart from this, the brand also announced extended warranties on products like refrigerators and washing machines. The brand is also offering exciting promotions across its range, including cashback schemes up to ₹12000/-, and flexible financing options, including no-cost EMIs and zero down payments.



Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President of Godrej Appliances, commented on the initiative, saying, "At Godrej Appliances, we believe in offering not just superior products but also unmatched service and customer value. Our honest-offer of 5-year comprehensive warranty on Split Air Conditioners is a significant step in ensuring that our customers can enjoy long-term comfort with complete peace of mind, free from any hidden costs.”



In addition to the campaign, Godrej Appliances is also offering an array of AI-powered appliances designed to optimize performance and enhance convenience, high-capacity models across segments tapping into the premiumisation trend and new attractive designs for consumers to pick from.

