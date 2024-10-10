Qatar Olympic Commitee To Organise Community Boxing Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), in collaboration with the Qatar Boxing Federation, will host the first edition of its community boxing championship on Friday, October 11, 2024.

The event will feature participants in three age categories: Juniors (ages 15-16), Youth (ages 17-18), and Seniors (ages 19-40). Alongside the boxing matches, there will be engaging competitions and prizes for the public, including activities for children.

In a pre-event statement, Salah Al Saadi, Assistant Director of the Sports Events Department at the Qatar Olympic Committee, noted that the championship aims to promote sports for all and foster connections between various segments of Qatari society and residents, in line with the committees vision: "To Become a Leading Nation in Bringing the World Together Through Sustainable Sports Development."

"Boxing is a vital sport for building self-confidence and self-discipline. It enhances muscle endurance, reduces stress, and offers numerous physical and health benefits," Al Saadi added.

This tournament is part of the Qatar Olympic Committees 2024 community events program, designed to raise awareness of the importance of inclusive sports and to promote boxing as a valuable self-defense sport.

The QOC 's calendar features over seventy local and international events each sports season, reaffirming Doha's status as a global sports capital.