Picterra secures Innosuisse funding as part of the Swiss Accelerator

- Pierrick Poulenas, CEO & Co-Founder, PicterraLAUSANNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Picterra , a leading provider of geospatial artificial intelligence (GeoAI) software, is pleased to announce that it has received funding from Innosuisse as part of the Swiss Accelerator program.This funding will support Picterra's innovative project to enhance near-real-time global supply chain monitoring for the soft commodity sector."We are delighted by the opportunity to receive support from Innosuisse for our latest initiative aimed at tackling the critical challenges of supply chain transparency," said Pierrick Poulenas, CEO and Co-founder at Picterra. "The flexibility of our platform has helped numerous customers better manage their supply chains and traceability; this funding will enable us to accelerate these efforts, allowing our clients and other organizations to do this faster and at a greater scale."About the projectThis project aims to provide the soft commodity sector with near real-time monitoring capabilities of global supply chains for increased transparency and traceability. This project addresses the growing concerns around fragmented supply chains and increased regulatory pressures for environmental compliance (e.g., EUDR, CSRD, ESG initiatives).To solve this, Picterra is developing an advanced traceability solution built on its existing infrastructure and geospatial monitoring capabilities of physical assets.As part of the Swiss Accelerator project, the new developments will improve the robustness of the machine learning architecture and enable automation of the full monitoring process - from the ingestion of imagery to the dashboard generation and alerting system. This will provide up-to-date insights and significantly reduce costs relating to supply chain audits for companies involved in placing, exporting, and transforming agricultural products.“Switzerland's position as a global commodity trading hub underscores the importance of innovation in this sector”, said Martina Lofqvist, Head of Strategy and Partnerships at Picterra.“This project will support the environmental efforts, such as increasing biodiversity and combating deforestation, for global commodity traders and consumer goods companies.”"One of the main advancements with this project is our ability to handle large amounts of high temporal frequency imagery data and ingest it into our platform automatically from source," added Julien Rebetez, CTO at Picterra. "This will significantly enhance our platform's capabilities, speed up the detection, and provide high-quality insights."Innosuisse's Swiss Accelerator programManaged by Innosuisse - the Swiss Innovation Agency - the Swiss Accelerator program supports high-potential SMEs and start-ups in Switzerland. Due to Switzerland's non-association with Horizon Europe, Innosuisse launched this transitional measure to provide direct financial support for innovation projects with significant potential. This year, 33 projects were selected from nearly 400 applications, with a total funding amounting to CHF 60.4 million.Picterra's project was among the selected initiatives, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and its crucial role in supporting the Swiss economy.About PicterraFounded in 2016 in Switzerland, Picterra's mission is to unlock a greater understanding of the physical world from satellite, drone, and aerial imagery. Picterra brings innovative, impactful, and accessible GeoAI technology to every organization. Our enterprise software and customized solutions transform geospatial data into indispensable intelligence focusing on ease of use and maximizing value....

