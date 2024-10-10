Minister Highlights Digital Economy Strategy And Education Initiatives At Inmerge Innovation Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The development strategy of Azerbaijan's digital Economy aims to
create an efficient ecosystem for the country's future growth and
innovative development.
Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil
Jabbarov stated this at the 4th "INMerge" Innovation Summit
organised by "PASHA Holding" in Baku, Azernews
reports.
M. Jabbarov noted that the country's economy is showing stable
growth.
"In the first 9 months, GDP increased by 4.7 percent, with
growth in the oil and gas sector exceeding 7 percent. During the
same period, 75,000 new jobs were created in the private sector.
Such progress allows us to discuss the future and innovations. For
the development of Azerbaijan's economy and innovation, it is
important not only to ensure economic growth but also to invest in
human capital," he said.
M. Jabbarov highlighted initiatives aimed at improving the
education system. He underlined that these initiatives involve
training personnel who can adapt to new economic realities.
"Since 2017, a digital skills teaching system including
startups, pilot projects, and programmes covering 100,000 students
has been implemented in Azerbaijan. These educational reforms,
including the 'Sabah Hub' programme, aim to develop the potential
of the best students and create a community of innovative
professionals," he added.
M. Jabbarov also emphasised the importance of openness to
foreign experts and investors.
"Azerbaijan actively invests in 'green' energy development
projects, with a total capacity of more than 7 gigawatts currently
being implemented. To achieve these goals, the interaction and
support of all stakeholders play an important role. The state
strategy for the development of the digital economy in Azerbaijan
includes numerous initiatives aimed at creating an efficient
ecosystem for the country's future growth and innovative
development," the minister noted.
It should be mentioned that the purpose of this summit,
organised by "PASHA Holding," is to contribute to the development
of the innovation ecosystem in the country, to connect startups and
investors, and to create opportunities for cooperation, as well as
to establish a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences
among all participants in the innovation ecosystem.
