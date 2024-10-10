NVIDIA DLSS comes to FragPunk, SILENT HILL 2, Simulakros, and Starship Troopers: Extermination

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 9, 2024: This week, a new group of shooters is launching with various RTX technology, joining over 600 other RTX-enhanced games and apps.



Investigating a letter from his late wife, James returns to where they made so many memories — Silent Hill. He finds a ghost town, prowled by disturbing monsters and cloaked in deep fog. Confront the monsters, solve puzzles, and search for traces of the wife in this remake of SILENT HILL 2 from KONAMI and Bloober. The much-anticipated title is out now with day-one support for DLSS Super Resolution, accelerating performance in the much-anticipated Unreal Engine 5-powered game.



From Bad Guitar Studio, FragPunk, a fast-paced 5v5 hero shooter closed beta will be available on October 10. Gamers can sign up on Steam for a chance to be invited. The game features powerup cards that change the rules of each round. They can choose their hero, weapons, and pick from a selection of cards that dramatically change the rules of engagement. No two rounds of FragPunk are the same except how an array of ray-traced effects, DLSS Frame Generation, and DLSS Super Resolution will accelerate performance significantly while NVIDIA Reflex makes gameplay even more responsive. DLSS 3 with Frame Generation boosts performance by 2.8X on average at 4K, with every setting enabled and maxed out.



Players can enter a futuristic world of robots and advanced AI in Dear Villagers and Sirio Games' thrilling third-person shooter Simulakros, with rogue-lite elements. While the CORP seeks to develop the ultimate weapon, the player and a mysterious hacker must disrupt their plans by turning their deadly combat androids against them. On GeForce RTX 40 Series PCs and laptops, gamers can enable DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex, boosting their gameplay experience. The game releases on October 10, but players can get their hands on the demo on Steam on October 8.



On October 11, Offworld Industries’ 16-player co-op first-person shooter Starship Troopers: Extermination lets players join the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces branch of the Mobile Infantry, in the fight against the Bug menace. Retake and rebuild bases, construct refineries, and complete various other side objectives to wrest control of the planet away from the Bug menace. If owning a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU or laptop, gamers can activate DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, aiding them in their fight against the Bug menace



Additionally, players can visit the custom Fortnite RTX LEGO PC that Modder Czuga designed and built. He combined his love for Fortnite, LEGO, GeForce RTX, and ray tracing into a one-of-a-kind PC. It features a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, watercooling, over 1000 LEGO bricks, and the recently released LEGO Fortnite sets. With GeForce RTX GPUs, gamers can take their Fortnite experience to a whole new level, thanks to the inclusion of DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex, and in Fortnite’s LEGO game modes, visuals approach photorealistic at the highest resolution with every setting enabled and maxed out.



Lastly, God of War Ragnarök launched last month with DLSS 3 and Reflex, delivering the definitive PC experience. DLSS 3 delivers an average of 2X faster performance at 4K max settings. Players can see iit in action in NVIDIA’s newly released DLSS 3 performance video.







