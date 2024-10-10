Lopez Wants 'Calm And Focused' Qatar In Pursuit Of Much-Needed Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Head coach Marquez Lopez has called on Qatar to stay“calm and focused” as they face Kyrgyzstan in a crucial 2026 qualifying match at Al Thumama today.

The two-time Asian champions desperately need points in Group A after being shocked by the United Arab Emirates (1-3) and held by North Korea (2-2).

With limited room for error after a sluggish start to their campaign, Lopez is confident his team has the potential for a strong comeback.

“We need to play without pressure to secure victory in this important match. The players have good experience in high-stakes games that require focus and maximum effort,” the Qatar head coach said at a pre-match press conference yesterday.

“We have worked on rectifying our mistakes from the first two matches and look forward to returning to our best. We are also counting on support from our home fans, which motivates us to perform well,” said Lopez, who led Qatar to an 11-match unbeaten streak before the third qualifying round began last month.

However, the Spaniard acknowledged that Kyrgyzstan would not be easy opponents, anticipating a tough challenge from the Central Asians.

The Makim Lisitsyn-coached side returns to action after losing their first two matches, lacking the brilliance they showed in the second qualifying round, which they cleared for the first time in history.

“We are aware of the difficulties of this match, and we are ready. All players have the responsibility to give their best and achieve the goal of securing three points,” he said.

"We've thoroughly studied Kyrgyzstan and understand their playing style. While they've scored goals, they've also conceded. We're prepared for any scenario and have developed strategies to help us achieve our objectives."

With injured Pedro Miguel ruled out for the two games, including Tuesday's tie against Iran, Lopez recalled defender Abdelkarim Hassan and Boualem Khoukhi while retaining Al Duhail's Edmilson Junior, who made his Qatar debut against North Korea, in the squad.

“Abdelkarim Hassan and Boualem Khoukhi have performed well recently, and Edmilson Junior is an important player who will help the national team in the qualifiers,” the 62-year-old noted.

Sitting alongside the coach, Qatar's Jassim Jaber said the team is fully focused on Kyrgyzstan and turning the page on the last two games.

“We will give our hundred percent for our first victory. We need this win to bounce back in our mission to qualify for the World Cup from this round,” the Al Arabi midfielder told reporters.

“We trained with high morale for this match. This home match is a great motivation, and every player is eager to give his best in front of the fans,” he added.

Meanwhile, coach Lisitsyn said Kyrgyzstan aim for a victory after defeats to Iran (1-0) and Uzbekistan (3-2).

“Qatar will be very tough, but we want to compensate for our two losses with a win tomorrow. Our preparations have gone well, and we have players who can help us secure the match,” he said.

Kyrgyzstan's Valery Kichin said:“This match is very important for us, and we have prepared accordingly. We are looking forward to putting up a strong performance.”

The match will kick off at 7 PM.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Iran – both tied on six points – will clash in Tashkent in a top-of-the-table matchup in Group A.

The winning team will grab an early lead in the group from which top two sides will secure direct qualification for the World Cup.

Also today, the UAE will host North Korea in Al Ain, targeting victory after a loss to Iran.

Coach Paulo Bento, who had earlier led Portugal and South Korea to the World Cup, will hope the UAE claim victory ahead of a challenging game against Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Today's fixtures

Group A

Qatar vs Kyrgyzstan (At Al Thumama Stadium - 7pm)

Uzbekistan vs Iran

UAE vs DPR Korea

Group B

Jordan vs South Korea

Oman vs Kuwait

Iraq vs Palestine

Group C

Australia vs China

Bahrain vs Indonesia

Saudi Arabia vs Japan