Huawei Matepad Pro 12.2” Ushers New Era For On-Tablet Creation

Doha, Qatar: In 2024, premium tablets are making a major comeback. We are seeing better screens, better performance, and lighter builds. Expectations are sky-high. OLED is a must-the brighter, the better. Multifunctionality is key. People aren't looking for single-use devices when they spend money on high-end tablets; they want devices that adapt to their hybrid lifestyles. They expect these tablets to replace their PCs for light workloads.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2” enters this competitive landscape with a lot to prove. Huawei has been doing well in the tablet market recently, holding the third-largest share of the tablet market. Huawei's PaperMatte display and the stylus, which uses Nearlink technology, have helped it climb the ranks. Without a doubt, the new MatePad Pro 12.2” comes packed with features aiming to conquer an even bigger share of the market.

On paper, it's a beast. It boasts a Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display that reaches up to 2000 nits-brighter than ever.

It also comes with a completely redesigned keyboard case that brings it closer to the functionality of a PC while maintaining portability. So far, the MatePad Pro seems to deliver in all the right ways and will be available in Qatar for pre-orders starting on October 17th from Huawei Experience Store from QR3099.

A Display Revolution

The new Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2” is pushing the boundaries of tablet displays with its innovative Tandem OLED PaperMatte screen. Capable of reaching an astounding 2000 nits of brightness, it delivers stunning HDR visuals, ensuring lifelike colours even if you're outdoors in bright sunlight.

This display goes beyond just brightness, incorporating cutting-edge anti-sparkle and nanoscale anti-glare etching technologies, alongside magnetron nano optical layers to reduce light interference and glare. The result? A viewing experience that feels as comfortable as reading from paper, regardless of your surroundings.

Huawei Glide Keyboard: Portable, Functional

The MatePad Pro solves the most frustrating aspect of using a tablet with a stylus-the lack of a dedicated storage solution. The all-new HUAWEI Glide Keyboard changes the game with its integrated stylus storage and charging. Simply place the stylus into its slot in the keyboard case, and it pairs automatically with the tablet; no need to ever worry about pairing again. Plus, the stylus charges directly while stored, going from zero to full in just an hour. This ensures your stylus is always ready when you are.

GoPaint: The Future of Art

The GoPaint app on the new tablet introduces a suite of groundbreaking digital tools, including the all-new Splatter and Fluid brushes, to unlock new levels of creativity. The Splatter brushes allow users to create mesmerizing ink splatters with just a hover and a double tap-about 12mm above the screen. It adds a playful twist to digital art, making the creative process more engaging.

The GoPaint features 15 different Splatter brushes, each inspired by real-world splatters like spray paint, scattered tree leaves, and the iconic works of Pollock. Realistic textures offer users an authentic creation experience with more options, such as rocky surface, gold silk, silver silk and rice paper, as if they were painting on paper. The app also introduces Fluid brushes, designed to replicate the natural blending effects of liquid pigments like ink and watercolor. Fluid brushes deliver incredibly vivid and lifelike blending effects, bringing your digital paintings to life.