

Growth in the historic period resulted from the surge in energy demand and consumption, rising government support, increasing distributed energy resources, increasing number of smart meters and economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include rising security concerns in the energy sector.

Going forward, the renewable energy expansion, energy transition policies and investments, rise in digitalization, rapid industrialization, rising urbanization and rising demand for electric vehicles will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the energy-as-a-service market in the future include high upfront costs of energy-saving devices.

The energy-as-a-service market is segmented by service into energy supply services, operation and maintenance and optimization and efficiency services. The energy supply services market was the largest segment of the energy-as-a-service market segmented by service, accounting for 40.47% or $26.15 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the optimization and efficiency services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the energy-as-a-service market segmented by service, at a CAGR of 13.80% during 2023-2028.

The energy-as-a-service market is segmented by provider into utility service provider and third-party provider. The utility service provider market was the largest segment of the energy-as-a-service market segmented by provider, accounting for 62.83% or $40.61 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the third-party provider segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the energy-as-a-service market segmented by provider, at a CAGR of 13.20% during 2023-2028.

The energy-as-a-service market is segmented by end-user into residential, commercial and industrial. The commercial market was the largest segment of the energy-as-a-service market segmented by end-user, accounting for 58.54% or $37.84 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the industrial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the energy-as-a-service market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 13.83% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the energy-as-a-service market, accounting for 44.98% or $29.07 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the energy-as-a-service market will be Asia-Pacific and North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.11% and 12.43% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Western Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.50% and 11.29% respectively.

The global energy-as-a-service market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 22.1% of the total market in 2023. Veolia Environment S.A. was the largest competitor with a 5.2% share of the market, followed by Enel S.p.A with 4%, Schneider Electric SE with 3.8%, Engie SA with 2.7%, Siemens AG with 2%, EDF Energy with 1.2%, Honeywell International Inc. with 1.1%, Capstone Green Energy Corporation with 1%, AltaGas Ltd with 0.6% and Edison International (Edison Energy, LLC) with 0.5%.

The top opportunities in the energy-as-a-service market segmented by service will arise in the energy supply services segment, which will gain $18.46 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the energy-as-a-service market segmented by provider will arise in the utility service provider segment, which will gain $30.75 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the energy-as-a-service market segmented by end-user will arise in the commercial segment, which will gain $27.77 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The energy-as-a-service market size will gain the most in the USA at $18.99 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the energy-as-a-service market include focus on artificial intelligence to enhance customer engagement and system efficiency, strategic partnerships and collaborations among market players, launch of virtual power plants to drive renewable integration, focus on battery energy storage to enhance savings and service offerings and use of cloud technology to optimize energy efficiency.

Player-adopted strategies in the energy-as-a-service market include launching new initiatives focused on energy-as-a-service, particularly in the context of their strategic goals for ecological transformation and sustainability, focus on initiating new plans to enhance energy-as-a-service offering, focusing on renewable energy and innovative technologies, strengthening market position through new product developments and strengthening business operations through strategic partnerships.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the energy-as-a-service companies to focus on integrating AI to enhance service offerings, focus on virtual power plants for renewable integration, focus on battery energy storage systems for cost savings, focus on cloud technology for real-time energy management, focus on optimization and efficiency services, focus on third party provider market, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships to expand service portfolio, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events and focus on tailoring solutions for diverse end-user segments.

Key Attributes