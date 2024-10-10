Huawei Wins The Most Innovative Optical Transport Use Case Award At The Network X NGON 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARIS, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- won the "Most Innovative Optical Use Case" award at X 2024, also known as Next-Generation Optical Networks (NGON) 2024, held in Paris, France. This award is intended to recognize the device vendor that provides the most innovative solution and has created new monetary value for carriers. Huawei helps global carriers build DC-oriented optimal cost/bit backbone networks with its innovative 400G/800G solution, including the world's largest 400G backbone. It is a testament to the recognition within the of Huawei's innovations in the optical transport field, such as ultra-high speed, ultra-wide spectrum, all-optical switching OXC, and algorithm capabilities.

Huawei has been committed to the optical field for many years, and has won the largest market share in the optical communication market for 16 consecutive years. During NGON 2024, Huawei proposed an all-optical premium transmission target network architecture for the intelligent era and demonstrated a series of innovative solutions to help carriers build network capabilities such as ubiquitous premium access, 1 ms latency, and 99.9999% reliability. The solutions provide premium experiences of various intelligent applications and enable carriers to seize new opportunities for deterministic connectivity in the intelligent era.

In terms of ultra-high speed, Huawei showcased 1.6T coherent modules, which can meet the commercial requirements of large-capacity DC interconnection in metro networks. In terms of ultra-wide spectrum, Huawei extended the integration capability to OTU boards based on the C+L-band integrated WSS commercially used last year. This further improves the integration of C+L-band systems and reduces power consumption and device footprint. In terms of all-optical switching, Huawei released multi-degree optical switching boards oriented to metro access scenarios to achieve metro access network deployment in all scenarios. In terms of system soft capabilities, Huawei's innovative Hybrid ASON solution implements optical-electrical synergy for multiple reroutings, provides cost-effective protection against multiple fiber cuts, and ensures 99.9999% network reliability. As for optical network management and control, Huawei actively promotes the standards formulation for autonomous optical networks and launches innovative features such as optical network health assurance, intelligent co-cable detection, and intelligent alarm compression. All this enables proactive O&M and improves efficiency dramatically.

Moreover, Huawei's OTN premium private line solution has been commercially used by dozens of carriers around the world to drive up revenue. This year, Huawei launched the OTN P2MP solution based on single-OTN-device networking, helping carriers build more inclusive OTN private lines and providing ubiquitous premium access for intelligent industry upgrades.

The intelligent era brings new opportunities to carriers. Huawei will continue to help carriers build all-optical premium networks for intelligence based on both technology and business, provide more stable and efficient network assurance for intelligent applications, and promote the wide application of AI technologies, thereby seizing opportunities the intelligent era together.

