Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading

The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth market for failure to pay exchange fees pursuant to Rule 3.10 of the Aquis stock exchange Rulebook (Access) with effect from today, 10/10/2024:
Mydecine Innovations Group Inc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: MYIG
ISIN: CA62849F2008
