Meta starts testing AI-powered video editing features

(MENAFN) In a significant development for digital advertising, Meta has begun testing AI-driven video editing features that will enable advertisers to convert still images into animated videos and enhance existing video content. This initiative is expected to revolutionize the landscape of digital marketing, offering new creative opportunities for advertisers on popular platforms like and Instagram.



One of the standout technologies Meta is exploring is an AI animation tool designed to transform static images into dynamic videos. Advertisers can upload a single still image, and the AI will generate movement for one or more elements within that image. For example, Meta showcased a jar of strawberries where the AI made the strawberries in the background appear to float around the jar in a natural manner. This innovation aims to inject more life and interactivity into advertisements, making them more engaging for viewers.



Alongside the animation capabilities, Meta is introducing another AI tool focused on video size expansion. This tool generates new pixels that did not previously exist in each video frame, enabling users to enlarge their videos without sacrificing quality. The process resembles traditional photo editing techniques, where users can extend backgrounds or increase the field of view.



Overall, these advancements signal a transformative shift in digital advertising, as Meta's AI tools promise to enhance both creativity and viewer engagement. By enabling advertisers to create more dynamic and visually appealing content, Meta is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation in the digital marketing space.

