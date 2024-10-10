Kuwait Ports Authority Scrambles To Prepare For Eventualities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Authority on Wednesday organized a meeting of the civil defense committee for coping with possible emergencies and crises.

The KPA Director General Khaled Salem Al-Sabah, who had ordered formation of the commission, said in a press release after the meeting that it was held under chairmanship of the acting assistant director general of the marine operations and Al-Shauaiba Port, with attendance of his assistants and director generals of several divisions.

He added that the authority's commission has been formed upon a request by the upper civil defense committee (no 300, 2/2024), for supplying "them with a contingency plan for coping with hazards at the local level, in line with recommendations by the cabinet to unifying the state departments' efforts and ensure readiness to maintain security, safety of the citizens, residents and vital installations, "in the shadow of the developments happening in the region."

The commission will re-examine catastrophes and crises that had happened over the past years and lay out schemes for coping with recurrence of such events, Sheikh Khaled Salem Al-Sabah added.

The commission is entitled to order personnel evacuation, specify responsibilities, required tasks from the port authority workers during crises and measures that need to be taken for ordering personnel out of the installations.

Sheikh Khaled has affirmed all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure regular marine navigation. (end)

