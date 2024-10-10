Kuwait Amir Sends Message To UAE's Pres. On Mutual Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Wednesday a written message to UAE's President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the brotherly relations between the two countries.

UAE's Vice President, Deputy Prime and Chairman of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the letter while welcoming Kuwait's Ambassador to UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim at the Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, UAE'S news agency (WAM) reported.

Ambassador Al-Ghunaim conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed, wishing the UAE everlasting progress and prosperity, the agency said.

In return, Sheikh Mansour conveyed greetings of Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed to His Highness the Amir, wishing Kuwait and its people further advancement and success, it noted.

The two sides discussed the brotherly historic relations between the two countries, and means of enhancing their cooperation in a manner that achieves their reciprocal interest.

The meeting was attended by Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, along with some ministers and senior officials at the Presidential Court. (end) skm

MENAFN10102024000071011013ID1108764915