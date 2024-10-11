Cycling Expedition 'Race Across India' Kicks Off From Srinagar

The expedition, mainly sponsored by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, is the second edition the series, with 22 teams including national as well as international cyclists participating this year. The race has cyclists of different age categories and professions taking part.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary applauded the efforts of both J&K Sports Council and IOCL for their collaboration in organising this event in J&K.

Dulloo further pointed out that numerous events of international prominence are now being organised in J&K with large participation of sportspersons of great repute.

Secretary DYSS Sarmad Hafeez, who was present at the ceremony, also bestowed his wishes on the participants.

IOCL Divisional Head called the event significant that would give opportunity to the cyclists to experience India in its true diversity.

“Race Across India” is the largest organised event in the country with cyclists destined to start from Srinagar and conclude at Kanyakumari more than 3750 km away from here.

It has around 15 solo riders and 22 teams comprising two or four members categorized in different age groups.

