(MENAFN) The Irish is reportedly contemplating significant changes to its support program for Ukrainian asylum seekers, according to a recent article from the Irish Times. The proposed adjustments include the potential cessation of free housing for all new arrivals from Ukraine. This shift in policy aims to encourage refugees currently residing in publicly funded accommodations to become more self-sufficient.



As several EU member states begin to scale back their welfare programs for Ukrainian refugees, the move reflects a broader trend of incentivizing individuals to seek employment or consider returning to Ukraine. Amid ongoing military mobilization efforts in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials have also urged European nations to reduce financial support for their citizens abroad, particularly to motivate draft-eligible men to return to the country.



The Irish Times article states that the discontinuation of free accommodation may be implemented as early as next March. In addition to ending free housing, the Irish government is considering introducing a "maximum stay" rule for refugees, along with a policy that would automatically terminate housing assistance once an individual’s earnings surpass a designated threshold.



Although these measures are currently under discussion among senior officials, they have not yet been widely communicated to government ministers or members of the Cabinet committee responsible for overseeing the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees. The Department of Integration’s data indicates that approximately 35,833 Ukrainian asylum seekers are presently living in state-provided housing.



Earlier this year, Irish authorities made adjustments to welfare support, including reducing financial aid and limiting state-funded accommodation for new arrivals to a duration of 90 days, down from indefinite residency. As these discussions evolve, the implications for Ukrainian refugees and Ireland’s approach to asylum seekers will become increasingly significant in the context of ongoing geopolitical developments.

