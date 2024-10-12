Netanyahu calls off defense minister’s US trip

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has intervened to prevent Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from proceeding with a planned visit to the United States, as confirmed by the Pentagon. This decision appears to be rooted in Netanyahu's desire to first consult with U.S. President Joe Biden regarding the escalating tensions following a significant missile attack by Iran.



Gallant's trip to Washington had been arranged shortly after Iran launched over 180 ballistic missiles targeting various locations within Israel. This aggressive action is widely interpreted as a retaliation for the recent assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. The trip was scheduled for Tuesday, but Netanyahu postponed it at the last minute, leading to speculation about the underlying reasons.



A Pentagon spokesperson verified that Gallant's visit was canceled but did not provide additional details on the situation. According to reports from Axios and Israeli media, Netanyahu conveyed to Gallant that the visit would not be approved until he had a direct conversation with President Biden and the Israeli security cabinet had formulated an appropriate response to Iran's actions.



Netanyahu has reportedly been seeking to coordinate a call with President Biden since the missile attacks took place the previous Tuesday. Sources indicate that this critical conversation between the two leaders could occur later today, underscoring the urgency of the matter and its implications for regional security.



As tensions rise in the Middle East, this development highlights the intricate dynamics between Israeli leadership and U.S. support, particularly in the face of provocations from Iran. The decisions made in the coming days will likely play a significant role in shaping the responses of both nations to ongoing threats in the region.

