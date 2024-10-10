Launch Of The Book Elegance In Every Stitch A Fashion Designer's Guide By Saisha Manchanda

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BFC Publications is excited to announce the release of "Elegance in Every Stitch: A Designer's Guide," a must-have resource for anyone looking to break into the world of fashion design.



Written by renowned fashion designer Saisha Manchanda, this comprehensive offers invaluable insights into the art and science of creating beautiful, well-crafted garments. From understanding design principles and figure types to mastering sewing techniques and sustainable practices, "Elegance in Every Stitch" covers all the essential aspects of fashion design.



Whether you're a budding designer or an experienced professional, this book provides practical advice, detailed case studies, and inspiring examples to help you bring your creative vision to life. Discover the secrets behind creating timeless and elegant designs that captivate and inspire.



BFC Publications has taken great pride in making this book accessible to all. Get your copy from BFC Publications, which are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Amazon Kindle, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.







